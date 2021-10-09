15 Halloween Movies Streaming On Peacock To Watch This Season

NBC’s Peacock may not be the most familiar streaming service to the general public — after all, it’s only been around for just over a year. Still, the platform has amassed a solid media library, including an impressive lineup of scary films that'll be sure to send goosebumps down your arms. So, which are the best Halloween movies streaming on Peacock? Horror fans, look no further.

While Peacock is also offering original content this Halloween — like the highly anticipated cooking show, Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween — the streaming service recently added a bunch of well-known films just in time for the holiday. So, for those looking to have a spooky marathon, Peacock is the streamer for you. The platform has multiple films in the Saw, Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday the 13, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchises, if you want to keep watching all night long.

And if franchises aren’t your thing, no worries. From recent thrillers to cult classics, there is a plethora of creepy and mysterious content on the streaming service to enjoy this “Peacocktober.” Whatever your scary movie preference is — be it serial killers, demons, or psychological thrillers — Peacock is sure to have it. So, light your pumpkin candles and get ready to be spooked.

01 Halloween Kills Halloween Kills is the latest film in the Halloween cinematic universe, which started way back in the ‘70s. The franchise revolves around serial killer Michael Myers, and his sister Laurie Strode (played by Jaime Lee Curtis over the years). This remake opens with Laurie celebrating Myers’... death until it’s revealed he’s escaped a burning building because, well, he’s Michael Myers. More determined than ever, Laurie plots to kill her brother once and for all.

02 The Invisible Man When The Invisible Man premiered in 2020, the film — and Elizabeth Moss’ performance — was instantly met with praise. The movie is part thriller and part dystopian as it finds a woman being stalked and harassed by a man who has found a way to make himself invisible and, consequently, uncatchable.

03 Cabin in the Woods Cabin in the Woods is the perfect scary movie to watch if you’re also looking to be thoroughly entertained. With Chris Hemsworth as the lead, the film follows a group of college students who believe they’re going on a vacation in the woods, but have actually found themselves in a zombie-infested horror scene. Even worst? They’re secretly being watched by two scientists who are manipulating the events.

04 Train to Busan From Squid Games to Parasite, the Korean entertainment industry has been producing hit after hit, and Train to Busan is no exception. The film revolves around a father and daughter trying to survive a zombie outbreak — oh, and they just so happen to be trapped on a train, making it nearly impossible to escape the walking corpses.

05 Friday the 13th Part II The Friday the 13th franchise is set in the town of Crystal Lake and follows the infamous serial killer Jason Voorhees. In the first film, Jason goes on a rampage at the local summer camp; Part II takes place 5 years later and follows a new group of kids training to be counselors at the same camp. Unsurprisingly, Jason pays them a visit as well.

06 Bride of Chucky Didn’t every kid grow up afraid of Chucky, the murderous doll? The fourth film in The Child Play’s franchise, The Bride of Chucky starts with Chucky torn to pieces as the police chopped him up, hoping to put an end to his reign of terror. But his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany (played by Jennifer Tilly), finds and resurrects Chucky. After Tiffany turns into a doll as well, the unusual couple embarks on a wild road trip.

07 Saw Saw has spawned into a huge franchise that revolves around Jigsaw, a ruthless killer who puts his victims through brutal tests meant to inflict both physical and psychological pain. The first film was the directorial debut of James Wan, whose name has now become synonymous with all things spooky. And Peacock has you covered for a movie marathon, as the first six Saw films are streaming on the platform.

08 It Follows When It Follows was released in 2014, the film was praised for its innovativeness. After teenager Jay hooks up with her new boyfriend, she comes to find out her partner has inflicted her with a terrifying curse that is only passed through sexual intercourse. With a dangerous entity now following her, Jay attempts to outrun the curse before it takes her life.

09 The Purge The Purge has become a well-known horror franchise, with the original film released back in 2013. A futuristic take on modern-day politics, the film is set in a dystopian world where, once a year, the government allows for a 12-hour period in which all activities — including murder, rape, and theft — are legal. The first film follows a family desperately trying to protect themselves amid the chaos.

10 Field of Dreams OK fine, Field of Dreams may not be your typical scary movie, but the 1989 film is a great watch nonetheless. After Ray, an Iowan farmer, begins to hear a mysterious voice, he’s moved to build a baseball field in the middle of a cornfield. Soon after, baseball legends of the past arrive, but only Ray can see them, leading others to doubt his story.

11 Dracula If you’re in the mood to watch some oldies, Peacock is the streamer for you. The platform has the 1931 edition of Dracula — the OG vampire movie. The film essentially tells the tale of how Dracula migrated to England and began his reign of terror by sucking the blood of innocent women before turning them into vampires.

12 Gremlins 2: The New Batch You may remember Gremlins as cute stuffed toys, but they’re also the main characters in their own movie. In the first film, a teenage boy is gifted an adorable Gremlin named Gizmo, but when he doesn’t follow the rules, not only does his pet transform into a rebellious monster, but Gizmo also creates multiple new Gremlins, who wreak havoc on the city until they’re ultimately killed. The sequel follows the one surviving Gremlin, Stripe, as he plans for more destruction.

13 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark follows a group of teens who sneak into a haunted mansion that was previously owned by the town’s wealthiest family, the Bellows. Once inside, they find a book of scary stories written by Sarah, the Bellows’ daughter, who was accused of witchcraft. Soon after, the stories from the page start to seep into reality as real-life murders begin taking place.

14 Knock Knock Knock Knock may have been universally panned by critics and viewers alike, but it stars Keanu Reeves and Ana De Armas, so it’s worth a watch, right? After a married man has an affair with two women, he gets way more than what he bargained for when they refuse to leave and instead terrorize him.