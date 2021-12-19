Hallmark's Christmas Day Schedule Will Make Your Spirits Bright

It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year, which means cookies for breakfast, warming your toes by the fireplace, and watching as many Hallmark movies as possible. The company — which started out simply in the card business — has become well known for dropping some of the best new holiday movies each year. And luckily, this year is no exception. In fact, Hallmark’s 2021 Christmas Day schedule is packed full of films to ensure the most festive of celebrations.

Chances are, if you’ve been watching Hallmark leading up to the holidays, you know the channel has been dropping new movies since *before* Halloween. When it comes to Christmas cheer, Hallmark understands the assignment, y’all. Throughout the 2021 holiday season, Hallmark dropped a total of 41(!) new titles, which means you probably won’t run out of stuff to watch — a Christmas miracle indeed.

In fact, this is the third year in a row the company has released 40+ new titles, all of which will give you those warm, fuzzy holiday feels. If you’re tuning in on Dec. 25, you’re in for quite the day. Starting in the wee hours of the morning, catch Danica McKellar’s You, Me and the Christmas Trees, and then just an hour later, Tamera Mowry-Housley’s The Santa Stakeout. A few hours after that, see Raymond Ablack in Boyfriends of Christmas Past. It truly doesn’t get better than this.

The best part is, there aren’t any repeats, so you can keep the channel on all day. Here's the full schedule for Hallmark’s Christmas Day movie marathon: