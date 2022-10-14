The New Grey's Promo Teases Addison's Big Return

If there’s one person who always knows how to shake things up on Grey’s Anatomy, it’s Dr. Addison Montgomery. From her first appearance in Season 1 when she totally shifted Mer and Der’s relationship, to when she returned to Grey Sloan in Season 18 to perform a groundbreaking uterine transplant surgery, Addison (Kate Walsh) brings a burst of energy to the show. Now, the new promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 3 shows Addison returning to Seattle and making a big impression on the new group of interns.

Change is in the air at Grey Sloan Memorial as the new group of interns acclimates to their new jobs as doctors and the attendings try out new roles of their own. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is the new chief of surgery, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) is the new residency chief, and Miranda Bailey is spending as much time away from the hospital as possible during her sabbatical — but not for long, since she’s returning to the hospital in the Oct. 20 episode as she helps build a community sex ed program and recruits the new interns to help.

In the Season 19, Episode 3 promo, Bailey tells the interns they’ll help her build a sex ed curriculum while getting “the benefit of working with another world-renowned surgeon.” That’s when she introduces Addison, who tells them, “Don’t look so miserable. You’re getting paid to talk about sex today.” It looks like it’s gonna be a fun time for the interns in the next Grey’s Anatomy episode.

Meanwhile, Meredith seems to still be struggling to keep everything running smoothly in the surgery department. Nick let all the surgical interns help Bailey... which means Meredith has nobody left to help assist with surgeries. “You really want to tell Bailey ‘No’?” Nick says to Mere as he defends his choice. I guess Bailey always winds up being in charge, no matter what her official job title is at any given moment. At least the interns will probably learn a thing or two from Addison this time around.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.