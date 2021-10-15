Addison Gets Vulnerable In This New Grey's Anatomy Promo

Dr. Addison Montgomery is back in Seattle doing what she does best: saving lives and stirring up gossip among the residents. After her triumphant return to Grey’s Anatomy in Season 18, Episode 3, Addison (Kate Walsh) is sticking around Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 4 promo shows Addison getting pretty vulnerable about one of her patients.

Warning: Spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 3 follow. It’s big news whenever an early-season cast member returns to Grey’s Anatomy, but Addison’s return in particular is an exciting one. In Episode 1803, the Grey Sloan residents acted as audience surrogates of sorts as they rehashed all the drama that went down between Addison, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) nearly two decades ago. But while the residents (and the audience) got caught up reliving some of Addison’s most iconic moments, Addison was more focused on her patient.

Addison performed the hospital’s first-ever uterine transplant on a young widow named Tovah, helping her to eventually become the mother she always felt she was meant to be. The procedure went well, but the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 4 promo makes it look like there might be some complications ahead. You can check it out below:

The promo begins with Addison having an emotional conversation with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), telling her, “I need to not... kill this patient. I need to not let her die.” Addison and Amelia then hover over Tovah. Things went well for Tovah’s first surgery, but it seems like she’s not completely out of the woods yet.

Meanwhile, the resident boot camp is in full swing as Richard (James Pickens Jr.) announces the next big step they’re all taking in their careers: performing surgery all on their own. Of course, things won’t go perfectly smoothly — when do they ever do at Grey Sloan Memorial? — and so an attending gets called in. Hopefully Addison’s patient Tovah isn’t the one who needs extra help in the operating room.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.