The holiday season is traditionally a time for families to come together, but things never go exactly according to tradition on Grey’s Anatomy. It looks like Amelia and Link are headed for trouble this holiday season, at least based on the sneak peek of their Thanksgiving in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 6 promo. The newly separated couple is still spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, but it looks like they run into some trouble.

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has been spending a lot of time in Minnesota this season, thanks to her new job running a Parkinson’s disease research lab there. In the promo, she’s headed back to Seattle, though, to spend the holidays with her kids. But, that plan falls apart when her flight gets canceled, leaving Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) to handle Thanksgiving at Meredith’s house all on their own. “We’re fine,” Amelia tells Meredith over the phone... although things seem a lot less than fine. Amelia later asks Link if the food is burning, to which Link answers, “You’d have to turn on the oven for it to burn.” You can check out the awkward Thanksgiving snafu with Amelia and Link in the promo below:

Things have been really awkward between Amelia and Link ever since she turned down his marriage proposal in the Season 17 finale. While Amelink fans are still rooting for the duo to make it work, other fans are already shipping Amelia with new character Kai Bartley (E.R. Fightmaster), who’s the first non-binary recurring character on Grey’s Anatomy. There’s no sign of them joining Amelia for Thanksgiving, though, so it looks like Amelia’s drama with Link is going to be the main focus of Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 6.

Meanwhile, Meredith gets stranded in Minnesota, miles from her family. But it looks like she might not be entirely alone. At the beginning of the promo, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) tells Meredith that he’s headed up to a “cabin for two whole days,” so Meredith might end up having a cozy Thanksgiving in Minnesota with her new beau. It might not be a traditional Thanksgiving, but that sounds just about right for Grey’s Anatomy.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.