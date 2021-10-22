Someone Won’t Survive The Explosion In The ‘Grey’s’ Season 18, Episode 5 Promo

It wouldn’t be Grey’s Anatomy if there weren’t some kind of big disaster on the horizon, and the Grey’s Season 18, Episode 5 promo teases a *really* big one. Apparently, Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital is going to be rocked by multiple explosions, and not everyone will survive. Grey’s fans better prepare, because this next episode is going to be a big one.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 5 is actually going to be a part of a supersized crossover event with Station 19. Since the two shows exist in the same Seattle-based universe, the characters from both series will deal with the effects of multiple explosions. It’s unclear what will cause them — possibly an earthquake or a bomb, according to one clip in the promo — but, it is clear that the hospital will “be flooded with massive trauma,” as Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) says. On top of that, Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is trying to get in touch with her husband, Ben Warren (Jason Winston George), but is having trouble reaching him, which does not look good. Check out the promo below to see the intense sneak peek yourself:

Fans will have to wait a little while to find out exactly what happens in this — ahem, *explosive* — crossover episode. Grey’s Anatomy is going on hiatus for a few weeks and will return on Thursday, Nov. 11. Since it’s a crossover, if audiences want to get the whole story, they’ll have to first tune into Station 19 at 8 p.m. ET to see the firefighters’ side of things. Then, the story will continue into the hospital with Grey’s Anatomy at 9 p.m. ET.

Grey’s Anatomy has been relatively calm so far this season. After Meredith’s (Ellen Pompeo) traumatic battle with Covid-19 last season, Season 18 now exists in a fictionalized post-pandemic world. Meredith is splitting her time between Grey Sloan Memorial and new Parkinson’s research — and her possible new boyfriend, Nick (Scott Speedman), in Minnesota. But, it seems like all that could get placed on hold as disaster strikes Seattle in this upcoming episode. Fans will just have to tune in to see how she and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors handle yet another disaster.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.