The New Grey's Anatomy Promo Feels Like The Old Grey's Again

Everything old is new again on Grey’s Anatomy. Back in the early days of the long-running medical drama, long before Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) was a world-renowned surgeon changing the world with ground-breaking surgeries, most episodes used to feature some bizarre medical case. In the first few seasons of Grey’s Anatomy, patients came into the hospital having swallowed doll heads, encased in cement, and many other strange mishaps. Well, the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 13 promo shows another odd medical mishap is getting added to the list.

The promo for the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy begins with a man racing into the Grey Sloan emergency room shouting that his boyfriend needs help. When a bunch of doctors race out to check on the patient, they find him all bloodied up from a snake bite — with the snake still tightly wrapped around him. To be a bit more specific, it looks like the snake is a boa constrictor, which is definitely not the kind of snake you want to mess around with. As Winston (Anthony Hill) helpfully points out, those are the kinds of predators that eat their prey whole. With a medical mishap like that, it looks like the doctors first have to figure out just how to get the patient in the hospital, let alone how to treat him. You can check out the full Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 13 promo below:

Later on in the promo, Meredith faces a pretty big decision. After successfully completing her potentially life-saving Parkinson’s disease clinical trial, she’s offered the opportunity to work at the clinic in Minnesota full-time. The decision to possibly leave Seattle is sweetened by the fact that Meredith’s boyfriend Nick (Scott Speedman) — who just told her he’s falling in love with her in Episode 12 — lives in Minnesota.

“I think what we have here is pretty great,” Nick tells her. “I’m in this, Meredith.” It looks like Meredith might make a choice that really could change everything on Grey’s Anatomy.

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy continues on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.