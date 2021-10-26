18 Memes For Fans Who Love The Great British Bake Off

If it’s fall on Netflix, it’s time once again to return to the tent for The Great British Bake Off, or as it’s technically called in the U.S., The Great British Baking Show, thanks to Pillsbury. The series is the epitome of comfort television, with celebrity fans like Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain of Scenes From A Marriage to fictional viewers like the Pearsons in This Is Us. But like any reality show, the series is only as good as the current crop of bakers, and this season has brought Giuseppe, Crystelle, and Jurgen to streaming. These The Great British Bake Off memes are proof that fans at home love Season 12 (Collection 9) more than ever.

The Great British Bake Off may be the best comfort food on streaming, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have its share of ridiculous foibles. From the ludicrous image of 10 bakers kneeling in front of their ovens, anxious watching things rise on Bread Week, to having to make cakes that look like busts of famous people, the show is a wealth of memorable images and challenges.

Season 12, in particular, has captured the imaginations of those at home with contestants like Jurgen and Giuseppe, two engineering bakers who turn out Star Baker level showstoppers every week. But it’s also produced more than a few collapses, like Maggie’s flourless attempt at Sticky Toffee Pudding and Amanda’s showstoppers, which fell to bits not once but twice.

With so many highs and lows, it’s not surprising that after being on the air for more than a decade, GBBO still packs in the memes by the pound.

And of course, the new contestants have made for hilariously meme-able moments.

But the big draw this season has been Jurgen and Giuseppe, whose amazing bakes and gentle attitudes have won the hearts of everyone around them.

But it was German week, where Giuseppe took home Star Baker (despite Jurgen being born and raised in Germany) that seemed to push everyone over the edge.

The Great British Bake Off Season 12 (or The Great British Baking Show Collection 9 if you prefer) airs new episodes on Tuesday evenings on Channel 4 in the U.K. followed by streaming on Netflix in the U.S. on Fridays.