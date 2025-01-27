Grant Ellis keeps it real about what he has to offer — and what he's still working on — when it comes to dating. The 31-year-old day trader from New Jersey learned a lot about himself filming his season of The Bachelor, which premieres Jan. 27 on ABC. “The main thing I was trying to work on and still am is listening and giving good feedback,” Ellis tells Elite Daily. “When somebody says something, you pay attention and help support them in whatever they need. I think I’m getting good at that, and I’m going to continue to do my best.”

After dating 25 women over the course of two months — which was “awkward at some points, but worth it” — he’s gotten used to having serious conversations about compatibility, dating history, and future plans. The hardest part of the experience for Ellis was having to say goodbye to some blossoming connections. “I have a hard time letting people down, and that’s something I was thinking about,” he says.

This comes into play in the first-look trailer, which shows him conflicted on proposal day, presumably torn between the final two women he had left. He confirms that the decision really was as difficult as it appears, and not because he was scared to commit. “It wasn't something [I was dealing with] internally, it was just that the women were so great,” he says. “Everybody poured their hearts out, and I did the same. So those last two weeks, when I meet the families and everybody's heart is out there, it makes it hard.” He hopes the audience will understand when they see the relationships play out on-screen.

On Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season, Ellis was a kind, level-headed fan-favorite — but he didn’t get as much screen time as the men who were central to the drama. This time around, he promises emotional storylines and a more well-rounded look into his personality. “On Jenn's season, I came across as really reserved and calm, which I am,” he says. “But I also like to have a good time and make jokes.”

He’s good-natured about his thirsty comments section, even when his family teases him about it. “I think my family reads them more than me,” he says. “They'll send me screenshots. And I'm like, ‘Guys, you can't read all of these.’ They'll send me everything, especially my mom.” Since his announcement in August as this season’s lead, his mom has sent him “probably a total of 120 screenshots of people commenting stuff.” “My mom is crazy, I'm telling you,” he says with a laugh. “She's the best, though.”

Aside from worrying that his mom will “blow up” his phone, Ellis is here for whatever these next few months bring. “It's definitely weird seeing myself on TV and all over the place, but I'm just staying true to who I am,” he says. “I think that's something that will come across as the season airs.”