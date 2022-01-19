The Meaning Behind GOT7's BamBam's "Slow Mo" Lyrics Is So Dreamy

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, BamBam made his comeback with his second mini-album, B. The project includes a total of six tracks, including the star’s previously-released hit “Who Are You,” which features Seulgi from Red Velvet. The latest single off the mini album is “Slow Mo,” which the GOT7 member wrote with Pink Sweat$. The pair have been teasing their collaboration for months, so you can imagine how happy fans are now that it’s finally here. If you’re curious about the meaning behind the song, check out the English translation below.

Pink Sweat$ first expressed interest in working with BamBam during a February 2021 interview with Tero Radio. When asked about who he would love to collaborate with, the singer responded by saying, “I want my boy BamBam. Yeah, he’s in GOT7. We’ve been texting and talking about doing something together.”

That November, Pink Sweat$ shared a photo with BamBam on Twitter, along with the caption, “We up to something….,” revealing the two finally got time to collaborate. Of course, this sent fans into a frenzy over the possibility of a new song heading their way, and when BamBam announced his second mini-album on Jan. 6, they crossed their fingers it would be featured on the record.

On Jan. 18, BamBam released his highly-anticipated Pink Sweat$ collab, “Slow Mo,” as the new single off B. The track is a sweet love song about two people developing feelings for each other. “My day is completely different and I can't stop thinking about you,” BamBam sings during the first chorus.

The lyrics for “Slow Mo” are so romantic, making it the perfect single to jam out to this Valentine’s Day. Check out the full English lyrics below, via Genius.

Verse 1

Can you feel me still

My day is completely different

And I can't stop thinking about you

Find my self in here

Uncharted door wide open

I realized myself through your presence

Pre-Chorus

Melting slowly

As we dreamt each other

My heart resembles yours

Becoming more vivid as we draw near

Chorus

Now we

In slow motion

Have a new dream

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

No not yet

Just beginning

Until I know

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Verse 2

Hold me till the end

Without a little crack

Like a perfect puzzle

You said I should feel the same

We're getting closer we do

I wasn't like this till I met you

Pre-Chorus

Melting slowly

As we dreamt each other

My heart resembles yours

Becoming more vivid as we draw near

Chorus

Now we

In slow motion

Have a new dream

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

No not yet

Just beginning

Until I know

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Chorus

Now we

In slow motion

Have a new dream

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

No I'm not finished

Just beginning

Until I know

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

If you loved “Slow Mo,” make sure to stream BamBam’s second mini-album, B, on Spotify now.