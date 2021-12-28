Five months after dropping his debut solo single “riBBon” in June 2021, BamBam is officially back with more music. On Tuesday, Dec. 28, the GOT7 member teamed up with Red Velvet’s Seulgi for the mesmerizing track “Who Are You,” which tells a love story about two people getting to know each other. “Who are you? You're like a maze but I like you,” they sing on the track. Of course, fans can’t get enough of their collaboration. If you’ve had the song on repeat, too, wait until you read the lyrics because they’re so beautiful.

BamBam first announced he was making a comeback on Dec. 13 by posting a series of black and white photos on Twitter and Instagram along with the caption, “PRE-SINGLE CONCEPT PHOTO #1 COMING SOON! RELEASE ON 2021.12.28.” Two days later, he shared more teaser photos, except this time, there appeared to be a mysterious woman standing beside him. It wasn’t until Dec. 19 that BamBam revealed he would be collaborating with Seulgi for his upcoming track “Who Are You.”

Fans lost it when they heard the stars would be dropping a song together. “WE ARE ALL GOING TO COLLECTIVELY LOSE OUR MINDS WITH THIS COLLAB,” one person commented on Instagram. “THE WHOLE INTERNET IS SHAKING,” another person reacted. “YASSSSS BEST DUO,” another fan wrote.

Finally, on Dec. 28, BamBam and Seulgi dropped “Who Are You” along with its music video, which seems to depict a rocky relationship. In some scenes, the two are perfectly in sync together as they perform mirroring choreography. Meanwhile, in other scenes, they seem like they’re lost and are trying to find each other.

BamBam and Seulgi’s “Who Are You” lyrics are equally as deep as the video. Check out the English translation of the song via Genius.

Chorus

Who are you?

You're like a maze

But I like you, like to find you

I realize someone else in mind

Verse 1

I dream of you

I'm feel like, I'm not myself again

And I'm fall

Would you pick me up off from the ground?

The dust off

Just where am I?

I feel like falling from top of the stairs

Me who got lost, do you even care?

Verse 2

I know well

You don't know yet, I'm wandering around

I want to wake you up for you

So that you won't be

Into a dark illusion called love

Pre-Chorus

If you're gonna say what I think

Go ahead and say it already

I keep wandering and wanting you

I can't even escape

Chorus

Who are you?

You'rе like a maze

But I like you, likе to find you

I realize someone else in mind

Verse 3

To get trapped endlessly

And dragged around

It was too tiring

I suddenly realized

Then shine on me

And I think of you all the time

As you want, whenever you drive

I think it's you what I was looking for

Verse 4

So, can you see me now?

If you love me, who's like this, keep in touch

If you don't hate me, that's enough

My voice becomes clearer

Do not asking for much

Pre-Chorus

If you're gonna say what I think

Go ahead and say it already

I keep wandering and wanting you

I can't even escape

Chorus

Who are you?

You're like a maze

But I like you, like to find you

I realize someone else in mind

You can also stream the track on Spotify.