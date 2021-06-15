The Meaning Behind BamBam's Solo Debut Will Make You Feel Light As A Feather

Six months after GOT7 parted ways with JYP Entertainment on Jan. 19, the members are now off doing their own thing. Some guys are focusing on solo music, while others are branching out and giving acting a try. For months, BamBam has been teasing new music was on the way, and now, fans are celebrating because it’s finally here. On Tuesday, June 15, the star unveiled his debut solo song “riBBon,” along with its whimsical video. If Aghases loved his latest visual, wait until they discover BamBam's "riBBon" lyrics in English because they’re just as bright.

Fans have been waiting for BamBam to make his solo debut ever since he signed to the Korean entertainment agency Abyss Company on March 4. The label is home to huge acts like Urban Zapaka, Park Won, and Sunmi, so fans knew BamBam was in good hands. On May 23, the star announced fans could expect something big from him this summer. “COMING SOON 2021.06.15,” BamBam captioned a black and white Instagram of him with his back turned. He gave fans a hint at the title of his upcoming project by wearing a ribbon around his waist in the teaser photo. The next day, BamBam revealed his first mini-album is called riBBon and it will feature his debut single of the same name.

On June 15, BamBam’s six-track EP finally arrived. Fans instantly fell in love with “riBBon” because it’s such a feel-good song. The single is about loving someone so much you’re willing to do anything to make them happy. “I'm like a feather now, I feel so light. Whatever you want, want, I'll give you everything for sure/ I'm ribbon,” BamBam sings in the chorus.

Fans can read BamBam's "Ribbon" lyrics in English below.

[Intro]

See a better version of my side

I'm like a feather now I feel so light

Whatever you want, want, I'll give you everything for sure

I'm ribbon

[Verse 1]

When I open my eyes

I've been waiting for this moment babe

Start anew, in a strange new place

And there ain't nothing I won't do for you

[Pre-Chorus]

Have hope in us, again

I'm feeling you, so let get in mood

Every moment in my heart

I want to share with you

Let me get it for you (Let it roll, with me, with me)

Alright got it for you (Let it roll, with me, with me)

​Untie the Ribbon, we're gonna have some fun

Now start over again, here we go

[Chorus]

See a better version of my side

I'm like a feather now, I feel so light

Whatever you want, want, I'll give you everything for sure

I'm ribbon

Now I've come back to my spot

When I close my eyes, I feel so right

Whatever you want, want, I'll give you everything for sure

I'm ribbon

[Verse 2]

Woo!

Wanna go play together?

Wherever you go, let's go

Looking in your eyes is like

Feels like a diamond, gold

[Pre-Chorus]

Have hope in us, again

I'm feeling you, so let get in mood

Every moment in my heart

I want to share with you

Let me get it for you (Let it roll, with me, with me)

Alright got it for you (Let it roll, with me, with me)

​Untie the Ribbon, we're gonna have some fun

Now start over again, here we go

[Chorus]

See a better version of my side

I'm like a feather now, I feel so light

Whatever you want, want, I'll give you everything for sure

I'm ribbon

Now I've come back to my spot

When I close my eyes, I feel so right

Whatever you want, want, I'll give you everything for sure

I'm ribbon

[Bridge]

I wanna go, Just wanna go

Feels like I go back to seven years old

I gotta do it, I'm gonna feel it (Skkrt, skkrrt)

I'm gonna do it, whatever I wanna do

Let me hear you say

Oh, oh-oh-oh

You got me, you got me

Oh, oh-oh-oh

Skrrrt, skrrrt

Oh, oh-oh-oh

Yeah yeah, yeah yeah

Baby, I want you to stay (Brrr, brrr, brrrah)

[Outro]

Woo! Yeah-eh

I gotta do it (Woo-ooh)

I'm gonna feel it (Skrrt, skrrt)

I'm gonna do it, whatever I wanna do

Fans can also check out BamBam’s new mini-album below.