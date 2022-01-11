The Teaser Photos For GOT7's BamBam's Mini-Album B Will Make Your Day

GOT7’s BamBam is marking the beginning of 2022 with new music! On Friday, Jan. 7, the star revealed he’s getting ready to drop his second mini-album, B, later this month. His announcement comes just days after he released his collaboration with Red Velvet’s Seulgi, “Who Are You,” on Tuesday, Dec. 28. As it turns out, the single will be featured on his upcoming solo project. Besides the tracklist, BamBam shared a few other details about B on Twitter, like its release date and concept photos, so to make sure you don’t miss a thing, here’s everything there is to know about his sophomore mini-album.

Six months after GOT7 parted ways with JYP Entertainment in January 2021, BamBam made his solo debut that June with the release of his romantic new single “riBBon,” which was featured on his first mini-album of the same name. Fans couldn’t wait to hear more from him, so when they discovered BamBam would be making his long-awaited comeback on Dec. 28 with Seulgi, they were beside themselves. “THE WHOLE INTERNET IS SHAKING,” one fan reacted to the surprise collaboration.

The best part was BamBam and Seulgi’s “Who Are You” was just the beginning because, on Jan. 7, the GOT7 star announced his second mini-album will be here soon. So, when can fans expect B to finally drop? Here’s what to know.

What is the release date for BamBam’s second mini-album?

BamBam’s upcoming mini-album, B, will drop on Tuesday, Jan. 18, meaning it’s only a week away.

How can I pre-order BamBam’s second mini-album?

Fans can pre-order B right now through Y Global Music, Ktown4u, MusicKorea, MakeStar, SoundWave, Hottracks, and Aladin.

Are there concept photos for BamBam’s second mini-album?

Yes! BamBam has shared a series of teaser images and concept photos for his upcoming mini-album on Twitter.

What is the tracklist for BamBam’s second mini-album?

BamBam revealed on Twitter his mini-album will have a total of six tracks: “Intro (Satellites),” “Who Are You,” “Slow Mo,” “Subliminal,” “Let Me Love You,” and “Ride or Die.”

While you wait for BamBam’s second mini-album to arrive, make sure to stream his collaboration with Seulgi in the meantime.