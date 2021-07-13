The Gossip Girl Reboot Just Started, But Let's Talk About Season 2

The Gossip Girl reboot on HBO Max has already been making waves, and the real drama hasn’t even started onscreen yet. But although fans still have nearly an entire season of the new show to go, eyes are already turned to see what the future holds. With the show now ranked as HBO Max’s biggest debut to date, the fandom is curious how long until a renewal is announced. So, will there be a Gossip Girl Season 2? The show’s creator is banking on it.

The original Gossip Girl ran on The CW from 2007 to 2012, with six seasons in all. The series began with original characters Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen as high school sophomores. It then followed them into the college years and adulthood before it finally concluded.

Such a run today would be considered shockingly long. Julien Calloway and Zoya Lott will be lucky if they graduate from Constance, let alone go to college, despite the show’s great ratings so far. The streaming era has changed the equation for long-running series; even a significant hit like Netflix’s Stranger Things is only expected to run five seasons at most.

The new Gossip Girl is very much a show of the 2020s, not just because the show replaced blogging with Instagram posts. Revivals of older series to help anchor new streaming services like HBO Max will be so early 2020s by the time the decade ends.

Series creator and showrunner Joshua Safran seems to recognize that reality. Speaking to Elle ahead of the show’s debut, Safran estimated that a successful run of the series would see it run three seasons, half the length of the original series. “I don’t do anything without knowing if there’s more to it because I didn’t want to wrap it up,” Safran said. “It’s Gossip Girl, and the hope is, you get more Gossip Girl. What’s the reason for us doing it again, if there’s not going to be more, right?” According to Safran, he has “three seasons [planned so far].”

As for HBO Max’s plans, rumors the show’s renewal are already swirling, but the streaming service has thus far denied making any decision about the show’s future. Fans will just have to keep tuning in every week to see where the show goes next, both onscreen and off.

HBO Max’s Gossip Girl Season 1 premieres new episodes every Thursday.