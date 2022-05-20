Attention Gleeks: Glee Will Return To Streaming In June

If you’ve said a little prayer that your favorite unhinged musical dramedy would one day return to streaming, you’re in luck. The antics of William McKinley High School’s New Directions glee club are finally going to be easily watchable yet again — and soon. Prepare for a mega musical marathon, because Glee is coming to Hulu *and* Disney+ starting in June 2022.

This is huge, considering the uproar caused when Glee left Netflix in late 2021. Fans were straight-up distraught, especially since there was no immediate answer to the question of where it would be streaming next. It ended up being available on demand via Prime Video, VUDU, Vudu Movie & TV Store, and Apple TV. But in terms of free streaming? Fans have been out of luck for the better half of a year.

But that’s about to change. On May 20, Disney shared the announcement Gleeks have been waiting for: All episodes of Glee will hit Hulu and Disney+ on June 1. According to a press release shared with Elite Daily, the timing of this big reveal is no coincidence. May 20 is actually a holiday in the entertainment biz: National Streaming Day, which Hulu celebrated by offering its ad-supported subscription for $1 per month for three months.

Fox

The timing for the streaming return is intentional, too; Disney’s press release noted Glee’s arrival on Disney+ and Hulu will help the company launch the streaming services’ LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebrations — which makes sense, considering Glee’s status as an LGBTQ+ classic, and its two GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) Media Awards.

This announcement comes just after the 13-year anniversary of Glee’s premiere. To celebrate the milestone, many fans took to Twitter to pay tribute to the show the only way that’s appropriate: with a ton of love, and even more snark.

With Glee’s impending return to streaming, fans will once again be able to easily watch any (and every) episode. You know what that means: The memes are coming. Brace yourselves.