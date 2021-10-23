Gleeks Are Singing Out In Pain Because Glee Is Going To Leave Netflix Soon

Netflix just struck a wrong chord with Gleeks everywhere. After the musical-comedy series Glee experienced a revival in 2019 thanks to being added to Netflix’s streaming library, the time has come to sing one last note. As the platform revealed on Thursday, Oct. 21, Glee will be leaving Netflix by the end of November. And when good things come to an end, it wouldn’t be complete without a tweet to share exactly how you feel. These tweets from New Directions fans about Glee leaving Netflix will have you chuckling at show references and just might inspire you to rewatch all six seasons before it’s too late.

For those who are new to Glee, welcome to the fictional William McKinley High School where viewers followed the outcasted glee club called New Directions. The Fox TV show first premiered in 2009 and followed the show choir members throughout their musical journey with some major drama along the way. Some notable club members were Rachel Berry (Lea Michele), Finn Hudson (Corey Monteith), Quinn Fabray (Dianna Agron), Mercedes Jones (Amber Riley), and Santana Lopez (Naya Rivera).

Long time Gleeks are in their feels about the upcoming Netflix removal, and who could blame them? Glee wasn’t just another show that aired during its time slot. The award-winning show moved beyond TV when Fox confirmed Glee would be going on tour on March 1, 2010 as Glee Live! In Concert! The tour was also turned into a movie —and 3D no less— called Glee: The 3D Concert Movie.

So, obviously, Glee is much more than just a show and fans have a few things to say about its departure from Netflix.

Whatever you do today, make sure to check in on your Gleek friends and remind them to don’t stop believin’, because they only have a few days left to rewatch their favorite episodes of Glee on Netflix.