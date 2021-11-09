Giveon's "Heartbreak Anniversary" Lyrics Are So Much Deeper Than I Realized

When it comes to penning sad bops, Giveon has figured out the perfect formula. His February 2020 track “Heartbreak Anniversary” has been streamed hundreds of millions of times, and there’s a reason the song resonates so deeply with fans. Giveon's "Heartbreak Anniversary" lyrics are about getting over an ex, and every word is pure poetry. In case you’ve been sleeping on every meaningful lyric, I’ve got you covered.

Giveon has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world, including Drake and Justin Bieber, an impressive feat for a music industry newcomer. But it’s his viral solo singles that have really stolen fans’ hearts. Songs such as “Like I Want You” and “Stuck On You” have also racked up millions of streams, and “Heartbreak Anniversary” has become a fan-favorite. As Giveon told Genius in an interview about the track, it was inspired by a real heartbreak he previously went through.

“I walked in the studio and I heard this and I was like, ‘this sounds like an I got my heart broke a year ago song,’ and I keep feeling that pain when it comes around,” he explained. He also detailed the imagery that popped up in his head as soon as he heard the melody.

"What would that anniversary look like if all the things you bought like chocolates [and] flowers, if it's just been sitting there for a year collecting dust in a corner," he said. “The imagery I got in my head was withered flowers, deflated balloons, stale chocolate. Every time this [day] comes around, I feel a little sting."

The dreaded journey of getting over an ex is a universal experience, and Giveon’s video for “Heartbreak Anniversary” perfectly conveyed that feeling. The music video co-stars Samantha Logan and is equally as heartbreaking as the song itself.

You can see the video for “Heartbreak Anniversary” below.

Most importantly, you’ll want to be able to sing along while listening to the track. Here’s every lyric from “Heartbreak Anniversary.”

[Verse 1]

Balloons are deflated

Guess they look lifeless like me

We miss you on your side of the bed, mmm

Still got your things here

And they stare at me like souvenirs

Don't wanna let you out my head

[Pre-Chorus]

Just like the day that I met you, the day I thought forever

Said that you love me, but that'll last for never

It's cold outside like when you walked out my life

Why you walk out my life?

[Chorus]

I get like this every time

On these days that feel like you and me

Heartbreak anniversary

'Cause I remember every time

On these days that feel like you and me

Heartbreak anniversary, do you ever think of me?

(Oh-ooh) No

(Ooh) No, no, no

(Ooh, ooh) Ooh, nah (Ooh)

[Verse 2]

I'm buildin' my hopes up

Like presents unopened 'til this day

I still see the messages you read, mmm

I'm foolishly patient (Foolishly patient)

Can't get past the taste of your lips (Taste of your lips)

Don't wanna let you out my head

[Pre-Chorus]

Just like the day that I met you, the day I thought forever

Said that you love me but that'll last for never

It's cold outside like when you walked out my life

Why you walk out my life? (My life)

[Chorus]

I get like this every time

On these days that feel like you and me

Heartbreak anniversary

'Cause I remember every time

On these days that feel like you and me

Heartbreak anniversary, do you ever think of me?

(Oh-ooh) Of me

(Ooh) 'Cause I think of you, think of you

(Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh)