Um, Did Gisele Just Buy A Home Right Across From Tom’s?

I guess not everyone needs space after finalizing their divorce. Though Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady confirmed their split on Instagram on Oct. 28, the former couple doesn’t seem to be too set on creating completely separate lives. Per their public statements, Bündchen and Brady plan to “continue to work together as parents” to ensure the best for the children — and it seems like that translates to keeping very close quarters. On Nov. 10, Page Six reported that Bündchen bought a home near Brady’s Miami Beach mansion... like, right across from it. She reportedly closed on the property on Oct. 6.

Per the outlet, Bündchen paid $11.5 million for the five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot home. She apparently had her eye on the property for some time. According to Page Six, Bündchen viewed her future home on Aug. 16, five months after Brady went back on his decision to retire. “Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami Beach even before Tom took his break from the NFL, which indicates that she was already done with the marriage and moving on,” a source told Page Six. (ICYMI, in August, Brady took an 11-day break from training camp, reportedly to work on his marriage.)

Though Bündchen and Brady’s romantic relationship didn’t work out, her recent purchase seems to hint at the duo staying on good terms. “You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other,” the insider told Page Six.

Considering Bündchen and Brady’s reported custody agreement, this makes total sense. Apparently, their kids — Benjamin and Vivian (Brady also shares son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan) — will be able to have time with either parent, whenever. “They can see whichever parent they want. They've got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent. That's not who either of them are,” a source told People on Nov. 3.

“The kids adore them both, and they'll have full access to both, whenever they want. They're not vindictive like that,” the insider added. “These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents.”

If her recent real estate is anything to go by, it seems like Bündchen is more than ready to co-parent with Brady.