15 Gift Ideas For Marvel Fans That Will Make You A Holiday Hero

After taking a full year off in 2020, Marvel is back big time in 2021. From the debut of WandaVision in January 2021 to the November release of the holiday-themed Hawkeye, there has been a slew of shows on Disney+. And with theaters reopening, there have been three blockbuster hits on the big screen as well. That means this holiday season is overflowing with great gift ideas for Marvel fans, making it a super time for anyone who wants it to be somebody’s hero.
WandaVision was only the tip of the iceberg this season. Fans have been treated to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If...? on the small screen. Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and The Eternals have all been major offerings for the blockbuster crowd, introducing new characters and, along with them, new merch! And while Hawkeye and Spider-Man: Far From Home are still to come, there’s already merch for those films too. And even with all the new stories to celebrate (and more coming next year), fans to continue to honor the Infinity Saga, along with Avengers: Endgame, because who doesn’t love Tony Stark 3000? Let’s run down some of the best things out there that a Marvel fan could want.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.