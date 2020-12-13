15 Gift Ideas For Marvel Fans That Will Make You A Holiday Hero

After taking a full year off in 2020, Marvel is back big time in 2021. From the debut of WandaVision in January 2021 to the November release of the holiday-themed Hawkeye, there has been a slew of shows on Disney+. And with theaters reopening, there have been three blockbuster hits on the big screen as well. That means this holiday season is overflowing with great gift ideas for Marvel fans, making it a super time for anyone who wants it to be somebody’s hero.

WandaVision was only the tip of the iceberg this season. Fans have been treated to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and What If...? on the small screen. Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and The Eternals have all been major offerings for the blockbuster crowd, introducing new characters and, along with them, new merch! And while Hawkeye and Spider-Man: Far From Home are still to come, there’s already merch for those films too. And even with all the new stories to celebrate (and more coming next year), fans to continue to honor the Infinity Saga, along with Avengers: Endgame, because who doesn’t love Tony Stark 3000? Let’s run down some of the best things out there that a Marvel fan could want.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Periodic Table Of Marvel T-Shirt Marvel Periodic Table of Elements Shop Disney S-3XL $25 See on shopDisney There are tons of Marvel shirts boasting the Marvel logo and individual characters' faces. But the Marvel Periodic Table of Elements has several advantages. First of all, it's super nerdy, the type of shirt Bruce Banner or Tony Stark would geek out over. But more importantly, it manages to have every Marvel Cinematic Universe character on one shirt in a super-efficient manner. Considering how many characters that entails, it's no small feat.

02 WandaVision Coffee Mug WandaVision Wanda/Agatha Mug Pop Culture Bites vis Etsy $25 See on Etsy WandaVision understands that in suburbia, no one starts the day without a large cup of coffee. This double-sided mug reminds everyone that neighbors can have both sides, good and evil, no matter what decade you’re living through.

03 Morris Shang Chi Plush Toy Morris Shang Chi Plush Toy Amazon $30 See on Amazon Of all the pieces of Chinese mythos Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings touched on, none were more snuggly than Morris. The Dijiang is a mountain patron god in Chinese mythology and a creature of chaos. The 9-inch plush version is super squeezable and perfect for kids and collectors alike.

04 What If...? Captain Carter Print What If…? | Captain Carter in Berlin Canvas Print shopDisney $110 See on shopDisney What If...? was one of Marvel’s more interesting thought experiments, remixing characters and plotlines to create alternate universes. It was also Marvel’s first animated series, and the artwork was gorgeous. A print of the art would be a perfect gift for fans of the show, especially those who loved the series’ episode featuring Captain Carter.

05 Marvel Avengers Symbols Cardigan Marvel Avengers Symbols Embroidered Cardigan Her Universe XS-3XL $40 See on Her Universe The Infinity Saga may be over, but the Avengers are forever. Keep all six of the original gang close with this gorgeous and cozy Avengers cardigan, featuring each of their embroidered symbols on the sleeves.

06 Loki Helmet Chain Pendant Necklace Loki Helmet Chain Pendant Necklace Amazon $18 See on Amazon Most people don't think of Marvel as a franchise filled with jewelry, but this Loki helmet pendant is a perfect way to tell a fan that “Love is Mischief.”

07 Eternals Eyeshadow Palette Urban Decay Marvel Studios’ Eternals Eyeshadow Palette Sephora $65 See on Sephora Marvels’ Eternals is perhaps the most beautiful Marvel movie ever made, so it makes sense to give the gift of beauty to any Eternals fan with this Urban Decay makeup palette. The 10-member ensemble inspired the colors, and fans can mix and match to however they feel when it’s time to save the world.

08 The Falcon & The Winter Soldier Captain America Jacket Sam Wilson's Captain America Everyday Cosplay Etsy XS-3XL $64 See on Etsy There’s a new Captain America in town as Sam Wilson steps up in the Disney+ series Falcon & The Winter Soldier. Fans can celebrate the first passing of an Avenger title with a jacket based on the new costume.

09 Black Widow Funko Pop! Deluxe Black Widow Funko Pop! Deluxe, Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series Amazon $20 See on Amazon Marvel Funko Pops are just about everywhere for every movie and TV series made so far. But this Black Widow deluxe pop from the Avengers Assemble collection is perfect for celebrating her final turn in the franchise.

10 Hawkeye Christmas Tee Marvel Hawkeye Arrow Christmas Lights Logo Her Universe S-2XL $24 See on Her Universe It’s time to get ready for the holidays with Hawkeye. The upcoming Christmas series is aimed straight at everyone’s hearts, and this shirt will remind everyone all they need is to put a bow on it.

11 EDITH Glasses EDITH Glasses TA specs via Etsy $19 See on Etsy Sadly, most fans cannot afford to hire a JARVIS or are clever enough to make a JARVIS of their own. But EDITH is far more practical, and this gift can make a Marvel fan look sharp.

12 Wakanda Water Bottle Wakanda Water Bottle 14oz The Trinigee via Etsy $25 See on Etsy Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever won’t be out until late 2022, so everyone’s going to need to stay healthy and hydrated until it gets here. This Wakanda water bottle will be up to the task.

13 Avengers Highball Glass Set Marvel Glass Set Amazon $28 See on Amazon It would be just like Tony Stark to have a personalized set of highball glasses ready and waiting for the Avengers after a hard day of planet-saving. Now fans, too, can drink to teamwork and defeating the bad guys.

14 Marvel Cloth Face Masks Marvel Cloth Face Masks shopDisney $20 See on shopDisney No gift list in the 2020s is complete without a set of masks, and no superhero is complete without one. These from shopDisney are easily recognizable to MCU fans while also throwing it back to the original comics.