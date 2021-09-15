The first season of HBO Max’s teen drama Generation ended with a ton of huge cliffhangers, but sadly, fans won’t get to see what happens next, because the streaming service decided not to renew the show for a second season on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The cancelation hit the fandom particularly hard, considering there was a ton of exciting set-up for a Season 2, and most did not expect HBO Max to cancel Generation after just one season. Twitter quickly flooded with disappointed and angry tweets from fans lamenting the loss of their favorite series, along with calls for other networks to pick up another season and save the show.

Generation premiered on March 11 and concluded its 16-episode season on July 8, following a diverse ensemble cast of high schoolers navigating the ups and downs of issues associated with their sexualities. The show was widely lauded for its LGBTQ+ representation, centering characters who identify as gay, bi, and those still figuring out how they want to self-identify. Its unapologetic stories of queer love, loss, awkwardness, and joy helped the series cultivate an incredibly devoted fandom. When HBO Max announced the show would not get a second season, the fanbase took to social media to mourn the loss of their favorite characters.

The cancelation hit particularly hard given how Season 1 ended. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t finished Generation. The first season finale, which now serves as the series finale, exploded the drama between every character at a chaotic party at Riley’s house. Most notably, Riley and Greta finally seemed to work things out in their relationship, but Riley had not yet revealed she hooked up with Luz and Greta is starting to understand she may be asexual. Co-creators Zelda and Daniel Barnz have said a second season would explore Greta’s asexuality.

The other major cliffhanger involved Chester, who was left heartbroken after Bo dumped him at the party. The finale ended with Chester receiving a surprise visitor to comfort him, but fans didn’t get to see who it was. It could have been Bo looking to reconcile with his ex, or Sam checking in on his student to ensure he doesn’t hurt himself. But it was most likely Nathan, who has been longing to spark a romance with Chester for a long time. Sadly, now fans will never know what happens next, unless the writers choose to reveal what their plans were, or another network swoops in to pick up Generation and save the day.