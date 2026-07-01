They say opposites attract, and Elle proves it. In the first season of the Legally Blonde prequel, Elle Woods finds a much needed ally in Seattle’s sea of grungy grayscale by befriending her classmate Liz. Though the two women find themselves mired in their own respective romantic tribulations, some viewers may sense the hint of a pink-and-black spark between the besties as they grow closer. And Gabrielle Policano, who plays Liz, is totally supportive of that interpretation.

“Bring it into this space!” Policano tells Elite Daily of this ship. “It’s not a love triangle anymore. It’s a love sqaure,” she adds, inserting Liz into Elle’s situationship with Miles and Dustin.

While Policano is clearly excited by this imagined pairing, she clarifies that it was not in Season 1’s script for Liz to harbor feelings for Elle outside of just friendship. “It is not in the text that Elle and Liz have a romantic vibe, but I think I unintentionally may have given the impression that I’m in love with her,” Policano says. “Every time I thought I was looking at her with wry amusement and endearingness, I was looking at her [in a flirty way]. Watching it back, I was like, ‘My storytelling was really interesting here.’”

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Not everyone is as pleased with this ship, though. Chandler Kinney, who was also in the interview with Lexi Minetree, wasn’t so happy at the idea of Liz being with anyone but her character Kimberly, whom Liz kisses at the end of Season 1. “I am green with envy!” Kinney interjects. And after some light teasing (“OK, Elphie”), Policano reassures her co-star that Kimberly is still the only person for her character: “Liz is occupied elsewhere.”

Minetree adds that Elle just wants to support her friends: “She’s the best ally to ever ally. She’s an Elle-y!”