FLO are going to keep their fans hydrated all summer long with new music. Ahead of their sophomore album, Therapy at the Club, the British girl group has released a refreshing new taste of the upcoming record with the sweaty dance-floor banger “Remedied,” which can exclusively be heard in their Liquid I.V. commercial. As they prepare to drop their second album, members Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer discuss the multifaceted title, comparisons to their first release, and the iconic R&B/pop singers who influenced them.

The trio see Therapy at the Club, which will drop on July 24, as a “more personal” release compared with their debut album, 2024’s Access All Areas. “The massive difference is our involvement in the project,” Douglas says. “On Access All Areas, we did write a lot of those songs, but Therapy at the Club has definitely been more about our songwriting abilities and just us relying on ourselves to create the music.”

They also tease that the album is more “conceptual,” describing how it “tells more of a story” as opposed to just being “a group of songs.” “It’s very much about unpacking,” Quaresma says. “Looking at the title, people might think the songs are all quite clubby, and there’s definitely elements of that, but that’s just part the journey. It’s really about the different ways of finding release. There’s something for everybody that needs something.”

The vibe of the album immediately began to form once the group recorded the title track. “When we were beginning this album process, we were making songs, but we still weren’t really sure what the context of the album should be,” Downer says. “And that song, we just gravitated towards the title. It gave us a lot to think about and create within the studio.”

Courtesy of Liquid I.V.

The pulsating “Remedied” is a perfect example of how FLO coalesced the seemingly opposing themes of therapeutic introspection and clubby euphoria. It just made sense for the group to debut the upbeat belter about grabbing “that bottle in the freezer” in a collab with Liquid I.V.

“We’re always all dehydrated,” Downer says. “We’re kind of like athletes when we tour, and we’d constantly use Liquid I.V. on our Access All Areas Tour. So when they asked to use ‘Remedied’ in their Ring Pop Cherry campaign, we were like, ‘Finally, a brand we actually use wants to do something with us!’”

As FLO ready their wet-and-wild new chapter, they detail performing for their musical heroes Brandy and Mariah Carey earlier this year, as well as sharing their dream smoke session with Rihanna.

Brandy

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Downer highlights The Vocal Bible herself as her most impactful musical inspiration at a young age. “My mom always had two songs in her rotation when I was a kid: ‘Best Friend’ and the ‘I Wanna Be Down’ remix,” Downer says. “She was so young when she made those songs, but it just sounds so mature, like a grown woman.”

At the start of 2026, FLO got to show Brandy how much she means to them by performing her hit “The Boy Is Mine” in front of her at the 2026 Recording Academy Honors.

“We honored her, but it felt like we were being honored by getting to sing her song,” Quaresma says. “It was so nerve-racking, but she was really appreciative. When we came back to the table afterwards, she gave us all a hug. She’s so humble; I don’t know if she really knows what she’s done. Seeing how much she appreciated that honor was a real lesson for us.”

Mariah Carey

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Within days of singing for Brandy, FLO also performed for another massive inspiration: Mariah Carey. The group covered “Dreamlover” live for Mimi at the MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony at the end of January.

“We were terrified. We were almost like, ‘We can’t do this. This is far too big of a responsibility and not something we can afford to mess up,’” Douglas says. “But when Mariah Carey asked you to do something, you do it.”

The group had gotten to meet up with Carey prior to the performance, which was a big boost to their confidence. “I feel like she could smell the nerves on us, so she was extra encouraging before the show, which really helped,” Douglas says.

Douglas has a hard time singling out one favorite Carey song but settles on “Fly Like a Bird.” As for Quaresma, she credits the superstar with totally reinventing how modern R&B blends with rap. “She was the first baddie to do hooks for rappers, and she made it so sexy,” Quaresma says. “And to us nowadays, it’s such a thing for a singer to be on a rap song, and vice versa.”

Rihanna

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FLO have gotten to meet a lot of their heroes, but one ultimate icon still eludes them. They all associate Rihanna’s 2000s-era hits with some of their earliest moments of rebellion and exploration.

“The first song I knew word for word was ‘S&M,’ which was really bad,” Douglas says. “It would be on the radio on the way to school and I’d be singing it, and my mom would be looking at me like, ‘What?’”

“For me, it was ‘Take a Bow’ when I was like 8 years old,” Quaresma says. “I had this boyfriend James, and one of my most vivid memories is dancing in the kitchen with him to that song. It’s my best memory — that song seriously does something to me.”

They’d love to work with Rihanna one day, but even more than that, they really just want to hang out with her. “I imagine us smoking a zoot and getting a drink,” Quaresma says. “We’ll go to dinner super high and get some wine,” Douglas adds. “It’s super low-key and we just talk sh*t about literally everyone. And maybe she teaches us how to twerk.”