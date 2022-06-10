Here Are All The Deets On First Kill's Banger Of A Theme Song

The first glimpse viewers get of Netflix’s new LGBTQ+ fantasy romance, First Kill, isn’t of the main characters or even a scene at all. Instead, it’s a classic intro credit sequence complete with comic book-esque cartoons and an incredibly catchy theme song. But despite the theme song’s parellels to First Kill’s storylines that unfold once the opening credits end, this anthem wasn’t actually made for the show. “Zombie Song,” by Stephanie Mabey, was actually released back in 2012. But that doesn’t make it any less perfect for the show.

The fun, kitschy theme song is a welcome introduction to the series, which is, at times, very gruesome and intense. First Kill, based on the short story by YA author V.E. Schwab, follows Juliette, a budding vampire from a family of ancient and powerful vamps, and Calliope, a monster hunter whose family wants nothing more than to kill Juliette’s. Naturally, they fall in love and a Romeo and Juliet-inspired story follows.

Music is an important aspect of the show. Popular songs by the likes of Billie Eilish to Carrie Underwood are more than just fun soundtrack moments; they also often punctuate scenes with deeper meaning. Similarly, “Zombie Song” is the perfect way to kick off every episode —although the song *does* reference “the only man alive” when, in fact, First Kill is a WLW romance. Other than that, the song is spot-on, even looping in the history of teen vampire romances with a Twilight shoutout.

These lyrics will give you a taste of what to expect in this sci-fi teen romance:

Our love story could be kind of gory, far from boring

We'd meet at a post-apocalypse

Yeah, I'd be slowly walking in a group stalking you

You'd be the only man alive that I could not resist

Then all of your friends, they'd try to kill us

But only because they'd be jealous

That our love is deeper than Edward and Bella's

Oh, if I were a zombie, I'd never eat your brain

I'd just want your heart, yeah, I'd want your heart

I'd just want your heart, yeah

Oh, if I were a zombie, I'd never eat your brain

I'd just want your heart, yeah, I'd want your heart

I'd just want your heart, 'cause I want you

You'd be hiding in a second floor apartment

Knocking all the stairs down

To save your life from the undead

Double barrel shotgun taking out the slow ones

Then you'd see the passion burning in my eye

And I'd keep my head

Then all of your friends, they'd try to kill us

But only because they'd be jealous

That our love is deeper than Edward and Bella's

Oh, if I were a zombie, I'd never eat your brain

I'd just want your heart, yeah, I'd want your heart

I'd just want your heart, yeah

Oh, if I were a zombie, I'd never eat your brain

I'd just want your heart, yeah, I'd want your heart

I'd just want your heart, 'cause I want you

And I'd try not to bite and infect you because

I'd respect you too much

And that's why I'd wait until we got married

Oh, and our happiest days would be spent

Picking off all your friends and they'd see

A love this deep won't stay buried

If I were a zombie, I'd never eat your brain

I'd just want your heart, yeah, I'd want your heart

I'd just want your heart, yeah

Oh, if I were a zombie, I'd never eat your brain

I'd just want your heart, yeah, I'd want your heart

I'd just want your heart, 'cause I want you

First Kill Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.