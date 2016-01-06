Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are comedy dynamos on their own. And when you put them together, they are basically unstoppable. But it’s more than just the content they create; whether it’s onscreen or off, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are major friendship goals.

Poehler and Fey go way back. According to Vulture, they met in 1993 at an improv comedy theater called Chicago’s ImprovOlympic. The two then famously became co-stars on Saturday Night Live in the early 2000s, blessing fans with iconic skits such as “Mom Jeans” and their Hilary Clinton (Poehler) and Sarah Palin (Fey) bits. From there, the duo went on to dominate comedy films, teaming up on projects including Mean Girls, Baby Momma, and Sisters.

While the creatives have mostly been working on projects separately in recent years, they still find time to collaborate every now and then. In 2019, for example, Fey had a small guest-starring role in Poehler’s directorial debut film, Wine Country. Now, in 2021, the women are teaming up to co-host the Golden Globes on Feb. 28. This isn’t the first time they’ve helmed the show together; after rocking the gig in 2013, 2014, and 2015, they’re certified fan-faves by this point.

It’s no wonder the two make for comedic gold on screen; their behind-the-scenes bond is so strong.

1. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hit it off right away.

In Poehler’s autobiography, Yes Please, she revealed she was first introduced to Fey because their mutual friend, Charna Halpern, thought they were similar. “She said there was another new improviser in another one of her classes whom she thought I would really like,” Poehler wrote. “Her name was Tina and she was like me but with brown hair.”

2. They went their separate ways but managed to stay tight.

After Saturday Night Live, the pair forged ahead with their own careers separately, achieving critical and commercial success in television shows such as 30 Rock (Fey) and Parks & Recreation (Poehler). However, they’re still close friends and make time help each other out when they can.

3. They're "chosen family."

Poehler and Fey were both brought up around brothers, so during the preparation for filming Sisters, they didn't have a complete understanding of how their characters would feel. But all was good, as Amy revealed to PopSugar. “I think that Tina and I are chosen sisters,” she told the publication. “I think we are chosen family, so I think it's been fun to experience that thing I never got to experience in real life.

She also told Entertainment Weekly they treat each other like sisters anyway. “We're kind of like sisters and our parents are show business,” she said. “We call each other to complain about how mom and dad have treated us at Thanksgiving.”

4. They've broken boundaries in Hollywood.

It’s no secret being a woman in comedy is provides some tough challenges. But both Fey and Poehler have led the way for many others to follow in their footsteps. Per an excerpt from Fey’s Bossypants:

“Amy Poehler was new to SNL and we were all crowded into the 17-floor writers' room, waiting for the Wednesday night read-through to start ... Amy was in the middle of some such nonsense with Seth Meyers across the table, and she did something vulgar as a joke. I can't remember what it was exactly, except it was dirty and loud and "unladylike.” Jimmy Fallon ... turned to her and in a faux-squeamish voice said, "Stop that! It's not cute! I don't like it." Amy dropped what she was doing, went black in the eyes for a second, and wheeled around on him. "I don't f*cking care if you like it." Jimmy was visibly startled. Amy went right back to enjoying her ridiculous bit.

With that exchange, a cosmic shift took place. Amy made it clear that she wasn't there to be cute. She wasn't there to play wives and girlfriends in the boys' scenes. She was there to do what she wanted to do and she did not f*cking care if you like it.”

5. They're grateful for each other.

In Poehler's Yes Please, she spent copious amounts of time talking about Tina and her love for her. "Sometimes Tina is like a very talented bungee-jumping expert,” Poehler wrote. “All it takes is Tina to softly say, ‘We can do this, right?' and I suddenly feel like I can jump off a bridge.”

6. They became mothers around the same time.

Tina and Amy both had children around the same time, which meant they were able to support (and commiserate with) each other through their new phase of life. It was probably an unplanned move, but the celebs are (jokingly) all-in on the plan to have their kids marry each other in the future.

"I feel like if we push it, they're going to sense that, so we're keeping them at opposite sides of the country to create a mystery," Fey told Entertainment Weekly. Poehler added: "We've learned to undersell that idea until they're of the perfect age, but if we do have a wedding at any point, Tina and I are going to insist that we write and perform a song that we sing to our children."

7. They lift each other up.

Being successful comes with hoards of responsibility. Poehler and Fey seem to handle it all extremely well. When describing the pair in 2015, SNL’s executive producer Lorne Michaels told the New York Times: “There's a hard thing that happens when you're funny and you're sitting beside someone who's destroying, to not feel in any way that you're somewhat diminished. To just be happy for how well they're doing — that's the rare part of their relationship and also the rare part in comedy, period.

Basically, Tina and Amy are all kinds of goals — most notably, bestie goals.