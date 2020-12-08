Meet 3 New Cast Members For Euphoria Season 2

Euphoria premiered on HBO in summer 2019 and almost instantly became a smash hit. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the next season, but that wait has been much longer than expected, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic putting Season 2 production on hold. It might be a while before Euphoria Season 2's release date, but with filming back on track, there’s hope for the new season to arrive by the end of 2021.

Even though Euphoria Season 2 is still in the works, fans were able to enjoy two Euphoria bridge episodes to tide them over. On Dec. 4, 2020, the Euphoria special episode "Trouble Don't Last Always" was released on HBO Max; it aired on HBO on Dec. 6. The special episode focused on Rue (Zendaya) in the time after the Season 1 finale. The second of the two special episodes, “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob" (which hit HBO Max on Jan. 22, 2021 and HBO on Jan. 24), told Jules' (Hunter Schafer) side of the story since audiences last saw her leave Rue on the train platform in the Season 1 finale.

The two episodes culminated in moving both characters’ stories forward, ultimately revealing that, for now anyway, they are going their separate ways. With those two highly anticipated specials having set the stage for a new round of episodes, here's everything you need to know about Season 2:

Euphoria Season 2 Cast

Fans can expect to see most of the Season 1 cast return for Season 2. Rue's fate was left a bit up in the air in the Season 1 finale, but the first special episode gave fans the chance to check in with her and see that she's alive, although she's not doing so well. The same can be said for Hunter Schafer’s Jules after Part 2.

The rest of the main cast is also expected to return. Maude Apatow will be back as Rue’s friend, Lexi Howard, Sydney Sweeney as Lexi’s older sister, Cassie, and Algee Smith as Cassie’s college boyfriend, McKay. Storm Reid is also back as Rue’s little sister Gia, and Angus Cloud as Rue’s drug dealer, Fez. Also returning: Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Alexa Demie as his girlfriend Maddy, and Barbie Ferreira as part of their cohort.

In the adult category, Nika King plays Rue’s mother Leslie, and Eric Dane is Nate’s father, Cal. Also, Colman Domingo will be moved from a recurring character to a main one as Ali, Rue’s sponsor.

The show has added three new faces for Season 2: Dominic Fike, Minka Kelly, and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. According to Deadline, the series has not revealed who they play yet.

Euphoria Season 2 Trailer

There is no Season 2 trailer yet.

Euphoria Season 2 Release Date

Originally, Euphoria Season 2 was scheduled to come out in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic put the season's production on hold. However, the folks behind the show were able to produce the two special episodes during the pandemic, thanks to the pared-down cast and crew for each of them.

As for Season 2, Euphoria's creator, Sam Levinson, said on IndieWire’s Filmmaker Toolkit podcast that he plans to release episodes this year, although he didn't specify when, exactly, that may happen.

Euphoria Season 1 and the two Euphoria special episodes are both available now on HBO Max.