Leslie Bennett has finally made her comeback... although, it was a lot smaller than Euphoria fans were expecting. Even Nika King’s loved ones were caught off guard by the actor’s noticeably shortened cameo in the HBO drama’s third season. After King hyped up her reprised role in the days leading up to Euphoria Season 3, Episode 6, she shared her giggly reaction to the unexpectedly brief moment on social media.

“I just watched my episode that I've been promoting all week, and my mom's over here clowning me,” King said in a May 17 Instagram video. “She said the internet waited all this time for me to just say one line.”

Sure enough, in the sixth episode of Euphoria Season 3, King appeared for only a couple seconds as Rue’s mother, Leslie. A lengthy scene showed Rue talking to her estranged mom on the phone while sitting in a church, expressing her desire to be forgiven and restore her lost relationships. At the end of the call, Leslie is briefly shown with tears welling up in her eyes, as she tells her daughter, “I love you, Rue.”

It’s a deeply emotional exchange, but a bit of a letdown considering how King has been teasing her big return on social media. In her video, King couldn’t stop laughing as her own mother cracked jokes about the incredibly brief cameo. “I can't do nothing but laugh,” King said. “Who needs enemies when you have a mother like this? You better be glad I have a sense of humor. You better be glad I've got thick skin.”

HBO

King has been pretty vocal about her frustrations with her Euphoria role in the past. When she wasn’t initially announced as part of Season 3’s cast last summer, King joked about her uncertain future with the series. A few months earler, King alluded to the years-long hiatus between Seasons 2 and 3 in a stand-up set that went viral: “‘We need Season 3!’ B*tch, I need Season 3! I haven’t paid my rent in six months,” King told her audience. “And Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week. I’m like, ‘B*tch, come home! I need you! Mama needs you.’”

King is not expected to appear in any more episodes of Euphoria Season 3.