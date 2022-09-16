Harry Styles Wants To Give You Free Harryween Concert Tix If You Register To Vote

Spooky season is just around the corner, which means it’s almost time to celebrate Harryween — and this pop king is teaming up with HeadCount, a national non-partisan voter registration group, to bring his fans the sweepstakes opportunity of a lifetime. Are you a Styles super fan? Then you may be interested in how to enter HeadCount’s “Be Good To Vote with Harry Styles” sweepstakes for a chance at free Harryween concert tickets. So here’s everything you need to know about putting your hat in the ring — and your vote in the ballot box ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

As an organization dedicated to working with musicians to promote democratic participation in the United States, HeadCount is spearheading a sweepstakes collab with Styles to make people are registered to vote before the 2022 midterm elections. If you’re a fan of the superstar, the prize (which is valued at $3,000) is sure to be the experience of a lifetime: it includes two concert tickets, airfare, a hotel stay, a package of Styles merchandise, and a poster signed by the star himself. Aside from the best concert experience you could probably ever ask for, the best part about this contest is how easy it is to enter. All you have to do is check your voter registration status and/or register to vote by visiting HeadCount.org/HARRYSTYLES. You can also enter by mail, and visit HeadCount’s sweepstakes rules site here for instructions on how.

As one of the world’s most well-known artists, Styles is certainly a great candidate to encourage young people to register to vote. Even though he’s a UK citizen, the star’s partnership with HeadCount actually isn’t the first time he’s gotten involved with elections in the United States. When sitting President Joe Biden was traversing the campaign trail in 2020, Styles voiced his support for the Democratic candidate. “If I could vote in America, I’d vote with kindness,” he wrote in an Oct. 27, 2020 tweet, quoting a post from Biden. The tweet ended up receiving over 1 million likes from users all over the internet.

According to Andy Bernstein, HeadCount’s co-founder and executive director, this kind of impact is what makes the involvement of figures like Styles so important. “In 2020, 78% of the people that HeadCount registered turned out to vote, so we know these artist partnerships are effective,” Bernstein told Billboard in a Sept. 13 interview. “This is especially important for the midterms, which often receive less media attention than the presidential elections. It helps us reach more potential voters and ensure people get their voices heard.”

The sweepstakes will run until Oct. 12. To register to vote, you can visit this USA.gov site to follow your state’s instructions, and to find out when midterm elections are where you live, you can view this 2022 midterm primary election calendar from the New York Times. And to plan for your Harryween lewk, take a peek at some of Styles’ best fashion moments — you know there are plenty of them.