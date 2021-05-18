Emma Watson Finally Responded To Those Rumors She's Retiring From Acting

Emma Watson is minding her own business and wishes others could do the same. Since going on a social media hiatus in August 2020, the 31-year-old Harry Potter star and her team have repeatedly squashed rumors about her supposed retirement from acting and her relationship status. But, as gossip about Watson continues making tabloid headlines, she recently took to Twitter to clap back at the folks operating the rumor mill. Emma Watson’s response to rumors she’s retiring from acting is totally on point.

As someone who’s been in the Hollywood spotlight for most of her life, Watson is no stranger to combatting gossip about her career and personal life. Yet, even 20 years after the first Harry Potter film, Watson is still dealing with the negative effects of the grapevine — even when she’s officially “dormant” on social media platforms like Instagram (where she hasn’t posted since last June).

In February 2021, the actor made headlines when the Daily Mail published an article claiming Watson’s career was “dormant” and that she was “giving up acting.” The article then insinuated Watson was instead settling down with her “rumored fiancé,” Leo Robinton, who she’s been dating since 2019. The actor’s management team was quick to shut down the gossip. “Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't,” her manager told Entertainment Weekly just days after the false rumors began circulating.

You would think an official word from Watson’s squad was enough to squash those retirement rumors for good. However, on May 17, the British star still felt it was necessary to put to rest gossip about her life firsthand — and broke her Twitter hiatus to do so. In a series of four tweets addressing the situation, Watson clapped back:

Dear fans, rumors about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. In the meantime please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones, and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people. I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.

Cue your happy tears, Watson stans. Even though your fave hasn’t appeared on screen since 2019’s Little Women, it doesn’tmean she’s retired. She’s simply living as best of a life she can while navigating the ongoing pandemic.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, it’s refreshing to hear a celeb remind their fans of what’s important right now: keeping each other safe. But, until Watson’s return to the screen, I’ll be watching Little Women for the tenth time. Sorry, not sorry.