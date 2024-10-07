Wait, Is Emma Stone Bald Right Now?

Emma Stone may have just undergone the ultimate style transformation. A few recent photos of the actor have caught fans’ attention online, and speculation has mounted that Stone may have recently shaved her head. The drastic haircut would line up with the star’s latest movie role, in which she will play a character who was bald in the film’s source material.

On Oct. 5, Stone attended the New York Film Festival in support of A Real Pain, which she produced. At one moment on the red carpet, Stone appeared to be adjusting her hair as if it were a wig. After the video when viral, fans recalled how Stone had been hiding her hair (or lack thereof) in recent photos, particularly in shots of her walking around London in August. The photos show Stone in a small beanie cap, which doesn’t appear big enough to cover much hair.

Fans suspect Stone may have shaved her head for either a recent or upcoming movie directed by her frequent collaborator Yorgo Lanthimos. Stone spent the past August through September filming Lanthimos’ new film Bugonia, which is adapted from the 2003 South Korean sci-fi flick Save the Green Planet!. Stone’s character is a gender-flipped version of a main character in the original movie — a powerful pharmaceutical executive... who also happened to be bald.

So far, it’s not totally clear if Stone is pulling off a major method acting moment for Bugonia, or if she’s making a hair transformation for another project, but the mystery certainly has her fans invested.

This would not be the first time Stone has made drastic adjustments to her signature fiery red locks. Though the actor first rose to fame as a redhead, she’s actually a natural blonde, and first surprised audiences by embracing her natural hair color after getting cast as Gwen Stacy in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man. She recently went dark with long black hair for her Oscar-winning role in 2023’s Poor Things.

Bugonia won’t be released until Nov. 7, 2025, so it might be a year before we really know how far Stone went for the role.