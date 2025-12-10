Emma Chamberlain’s electric chemistry with Jack Harlow has had the internet talking for years, and now the influencer is finally ready to reveal the truth about their relationship — while strapped to a lie detector, no less! Chamberlain tried to squash the rumors about herself and the rapper, but may have made matters worse given the results of her polygraph reading.

While taking part in Vanity Fair’s lie detector interview on Dec. 9, Chamberlain was asked but her viral red carpet moments with Harlow. She first interviewed Harlow at the 2022 Met Gala, sparking tons of chatter about a potential new romance due to their flirty banter and ending the interaction by exchanging “I love you”s. They reunited at the Met Gala in 2023, where Harlow described their relationship as “a timeless partnership.”

When asked if the interactions were planned, Chamberlain said, “The first one was not. After that I definitely think there was some excitement of like, ‘Let’s do it again!’ But it still always felt spontaneous, somewhat.”

Chamberlain admitted she was surprised the question was so tame. “I though you were going to be like, ‘Did you date him?’ Everybody wants to know that,” Chamberlain said, before giving an emphatic answer to her own questions: “No.”

However, the lie detector results came back inconclusive. “What!? Jack Harlow’s going to be like, ‘What?’” Chamberlain reacted. “Well, anyway, I’ve screwed myself there.”

Chamberlain when on to explain that despite the viral interest in her and Harlow’s Met Gala reunion, she’s felt “a bit of relief” that they haven’t reunited the last couple years. “It becomes a thing, then there’s this pressure to keep it up, and I think it did take some pressure off,” she said.

She also clarified that she hasn’t had any interactions with Harlow outside of the two everyone has seen from the Met Gala. “I don’t really know Jack Harlow that well,” Chamberlain said. “I see him like once a year at the Met, and then not ever again. But sure, I love Jack Harlow. He’s a good kid. From our once-a-year interaction, he’s always been really wonderful.”