Emma Chamberlain Got Real About Not Being Taken Seriously Because Of Her Age

When Emma Chamberlain made her entrance at the 2021 Met Gala, she turned heads for several reasons. Not only did she look drop-dead-gorgeous in custom Louis Vuitton, but she was one of the few social media stars to receive a coveted invite to the event. It’s a rarity for digital celebrities to be invited to the annual affair, which is typically reserved for A-listers and Hollywood elite. But Chamberlain has proven herself a force to be reckoned with on so many levels. Emma Chamberlain's quotes about being respected in Hollywood were so, so real.

Chamberlain appeared on the October 2021 digital cover of V magazine, where she got honest about the pitfalls of fame and challenges she’s faced since entering the industry. For one, there have been times she wasn’t taken seriously due to her young age.

“It's so important to find people that get you. Some people just don't take young people seriously and I understand that to a certain extent, but that would be detrimental to me in making these dreams come true so I made sure to find people that do not look at me as a kid, but as a human being with a dream,” she said.

Thankfully, she found a team who has been nothing but supportive. “I'm so lucky to have such an amazing team who, when I first started it, never looked at me as just a teen girl,” she told the outlet. “They've always appreciated me as an individual and valued my opinions about the way I want things to go. They’ve never made me feel small or as if I don't know what I'm talking about.”

V Magazine

Chamberlain has also had a hard time getting taken seriously in the fashion industry because she started out as a YouTuber. As she told V, the fashion industry isn’t exactly welcoming social media stars with open arms.

“In a sense, the fashion world itself has been around forever and influencers and digital celebrities are very new and haven't necessarily earned their stripes yet,” she said. “I think some people are not ready to accept it as a new form of celebrity, which I totally understand because it's like mixing something new with something classic and it can feel wrong.”

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Chamberlain makes a fair point, but, times are changing and the fashion industry is slowly but surely ushering in a new generation. The vlogger wasn’t the only social star to turn up at the Met Gala. The likes of Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio did the same, and they surely won’t be the last.