Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Accused Robin Thicke Of Groping Her While Shooting "Blurred Lines"

Robin Thicke’s 2013 song “Blurred Lines” has been the subject of controversy for years due to its inherently sexist lyrics, which, in part, have been criticized for promoting rape culture. In response to that criticism, Thicke has previously said he doesn’t write music with “any negative connotation.” Now, more dark details about the song’s music video have come to light. Emily Ratajkowski, who starred in the video, reportedly accused Robin Thicke of groping her on set in her forthcoming memoir, My Body. Elite Daily reached out to Thicke's rep for comment but did not hear back in time for publication.

Ratajkowski’s appearance in the “Blurred Lines” video has widely become known as her claim to fame. The video went viral upon its release, and it seemed everyone was starstruck by Ratajkowski. But the same video that catapulted her into the spotlight made for an incredibly uncomfortable experience on set, Ratajkowski reportedly says.

Per The Sunday Times, Ratajkowski’s forthcoming book, details her experience filming the video, in which she appeared topless. "Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind," she reportedly wrote. "I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke."

The incident reportedly prompted the video director to check on Ratajkowski. According to The Sunday Times, she wrote in her book, "He [Thicke] smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses. My head turned to the darkness beyond the set. [The director, Diane Martel's] voice cracked as she yelled out to me, 'Are you okay?’”

Martel reportedly confirmed the entire experience while speaking with The Sunday Times. "I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, 'What the f*ck are you doing, that's it!! The shoot is over!!'" Martel said. "Robin sheepishly apologized, as if he knew it was wrong without understanding how it might have felt for Emily."

Thicke has previously addressed claims that his song, co-written by Pharrell, is sexist. “Pharrell and I have never and would never write a song with any negative connotation like that. I think the song on its own — I don’t think that would have existed,” he told the New York Times in July 2015. “Once the video came out, that changed the conversation.”

Eights years after the song and video’s release, it remains shrouded in controversy.