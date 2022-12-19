Everything To Remember About Emily In Paris Season 2

Miss Girl has a whole mess to clean up.
Emily In Paris’ first season was a messy fish-out-of-water fun and Parisian drama mixed with high fashion and even higher fantasy. The series grew into a larger ensemble for its second round of episodes; this Season 2 recap breaks down the action character by character.
After sleeping with Gabriel in Season 1, Emily tried to force a relationship with Mathieu, but it went nowhere. When Mathieu warned Camille that Gabriel was unfaithful and she put together Emily as the other woman, she insisted on a pact for both to stay away from him.