Emily In Paris Season 2 Just Got A Premiere Date, So Prepare To Be Whisked Away

Emily Cooper's Parisian adventure isn't over yet. After becoming one of the buzziest new shows of the last year, Emily in Paris was officially renewed for a second season by Netflix in November 2020. So, when can fans expect to fly back to Paris and catch up with Emily? Here's everything to know about Emily in Paris Season 2, from news on its premiere date to its cast to where the story is headed.

The debut season of Emily in Paris became a lightning rod for social media fandom and critical controversy immediately after it premiered on Netflix in October 2020. Critics and fans alike called out Emily's ridiculous antics as she galavanted around Paris without any knowledge of the city's culture or language, but Lily Collins' bright, charming performance proved to be perfect for an easygoing, ambient TV marathon.

At the end of the first season, Emily finally seemed to secure her spot at Savoir through her inventive marketing campaigns, but her love life was another question. She finally got to hook up with her previously unavailable chef neighbor Gabriel ahead of his departure from Paris, only to discover he would not actually be leaving because Mathieu (another of Emily's suitors) provided Gabriel the funds for him to continue cooking in Paris. Fans can bet Season 2 will pick up with Emily having to make choices about her romantic future.

Emily In Paris Season 2 First Photos

STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

The first images for Emily In Paris arrived just in time for autumn to enjoy along with the pumpkin spice. For those concerned Emily might get a little more French after her first season in Paris, worry not. The world is still one where this basic fashion diva sticks to what works for her. There may be a few more chic outfits and a new hat or two, but there are still breathless Instagramming, romantic vistas with the Eiffel Tower in the background, and delicious croissants artfully placed just so.

STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Emily in Paris Season 2 Cast

STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Fans can expect the same main cast from Season 1 to return in Season 2 of Emily in Paris. One bit of character development fans may see in Season 2 involves Camille, as Lucas Bravo (who plays Gabriel) revealed the several hints at a possible threesome between Camille, Gabriel, and Emily in Season 1 were intentional. It didn't end up happening in the first season, but it could very well be explored in Season 2.

Netflix announced a few new cast members for Season 2 on Monday, May 24. Lucien Laviscount (Katy Keene, Scream Queens) will play Alfie, a new love interest for Emily in Season 2 who certainly sounds like he will shake things up. Alfie’s sarcasm and aversion to French culture will initially cause him to clash with Emily, but their relationship will evolve as the season progresses.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Season 2 cast will also include Jeremy O. Harris and Arnaud Binard. Harris will play the extravagant fashion designer Gregory Elliott Dupree, a former protégé of Pierre Cadault turned his bitter rival. Binard will play a party-boy nightclub owner named Laurent G, who agrees to help promote a brand for Emily.

Emily in Paris Season 2 Filming News

To capture the authentic French experience, Emily in Paris Season 1 was filmed on location in Paris in 2019. Season 2 will do the same. According to Netflix's announcement video, filming began in May 2021, in Paris and St. Tropez, as well as three other areas in France.

On Saturday, May 8, Ashley Park confirmed filming had begun by posting photos of herself, Lily Collins, and Camilla Razat in St. Tropez. "Our first week shooting second season has been surreal and magic in many ways," Park wrote. "We can’t wait to share with youuuuu."

Emily in Paris Season 2 Plot

STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

Along with the new photos, Netflix also released a brand new synopsis for the new season:

Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life. After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her.

But there will be one big change. Emily will be less annoying when she returns. At least, according to series creator Darren Star, she will be. Speaking to Variety about the new season, Star acknowledged the semi-backlash the character faced on social media for her "basic" behavior, and most importantly, for her inability to follow the new norms of her adopted country.

"The first season didn't cover that much chronological time," Star explained, as to why the show gave her such a pass, especially for her inability to pick up French language basics. But with time between the two seasons, "Emily will embrace the city a little bit more."

STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

But don't worry, she'll still struggle with her French. "When she got there, she got a bit of a free pass in the beginning, and I don't think it will be quite as easy for her in second season. I think she will be more assimilated in terms of living in Paris and stepping up to the challenges of learning the language," Star said.

As for what will happen now that Emily's leaning into French culture, Star teased the "cliffhanger" love triangle of Season 1's finale will have repercussions: "I think there's a lot of fallout that happens from the that in the new season."

Emily in Paris Season 2 Trailer

STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

The Emily in Paris cast announced the Season 2 pickup with a short video in which each character said, "Deux." As of yet, Netflix has not released an official trailer for the second season.

Emily in Paris Season 2 Premiere Date

Emily In Paris Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes. Netflix confirmed the new season will begin streaming on Dec. 22, and the teaser trailer indicates that the new run of episodes will be keeping fans very warm this winter. The date announcement showed a first look of Emily’s trip to the beaches of Saint-Tropez with her besties Mindy and Camille. So pack your bags, because your French getaway will being on Dec. 22.