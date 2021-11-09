Netflix Is Getting A Christmas Horror Series About Evil Elves

The moment Halloween and spooky season is over, the winter holidays come out to play. It’s officially the season of feel-good Christmas-themed movies, holiday specials of fan-favorite shows, and families singing classic carols. But although the trailer for Netflix’s Elves certainly seems to resemble yet another warm fairytale for the cold winter months, at least in the opening moments, it quickly reminds everyone that spooky seasons never really goes away.

Since the success of A Christmas Prince back in 2017, Netflix has gone all-in on the holly jollies. This year will bring another installment of Vanessa Hudgens’ The Princess Switch, more episodes of The Great British Baking Show: The Holidays, and a few foreign-language entries, like 1000 kms de la Navidad (1000 Miles from Christmas).

At first blush, Elves looks to fall into that last category. The six-episode Danish series arrives just after Thanksgiving and features a family looking to get away from it all and reconnect over the holidays. But when their car hits something on the way to their remote cabin, and the locals start giving them side-eye, viewers will probably start asking: Is this the beginning of a Christmas series... or a horror one?

To quote the meme: Why not both? Here’s everything fans should know about Elves.

Elves Trailer

The trailer for Elves arrived on Nov. 9, 2021. Created by the same team behind Netflix’s other Scandi-noir horror series, The Rain, the Danish language series takes the assumed story of a young girl who wants to set her magical friends free and follows it to its logical and horrific end.

Elves Cast

Netflix

The series has an entirely Danish cast, so most Netflix watchers who aren’t already into Scandi-noir probably won’t recognize them. But for those who saw Netflix’s The Rain, two of the new series stars, Lukas Løkken and Lila Nobel, will be familiar faces. Ann Eleonora Jørgensen (Ride Upon the Storm) and Peder Thomas Pedersen (The Lawyer) star as the mother and father who decided to take their family on this ill-fated trip, with newcomers Sonja Steen and Milo Toke Bendix Campanale as their kids. Rasmus Hammerich (The Bridge) co-stars as one of the local neighbors the family meets, who runs the tight-knit religious community, and Vivelill Søgaard Holm plays one of the local kids.

Elves Plot

Netflix

Here’s the synopsis:

Hoping to reconnect over Christmas, a family of four travels to a remote island in the Danish archipelago, only to find it controlled by members of a strongly religious community living in balance with fierce creatures in the woods revealed to be… elves. Real, monstrous beings that inspired the folklore and myths we all know. When the girl in the family finds and brings home a baby elf, she inadvertently disrupts the balance and throws everyone on the island into a life-or-death battle for faith, family, and pure survival.

Elves Release Date

Netflix

All six episodes of Elves arrive on Netflix on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.