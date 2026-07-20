Ella Langley didn’t let a wardrobe malfunction keep her from putting on a show. On July 18, the “Choosin’ Texas” singer revealed that her dress came undone in the beginning of her opening set for Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem Tour stop in Baltimore, Maryland.

“Yesterday my entire dress came unzipped on song #2 in a 60 minute set in the pouring rain in a stadium full of people,” Langley wrote on her IG Stories, according to a screenshot captured by Taste of Country. She changed into a Baltimore Ravens jersey with her last name on the back, a fitting choice considering she was singing at M&T Bank Stadium, the team’s home stadium.

Langley noticed the mishap mid-performance, telling the crowd, “It’s raining. I’m pretty sure half of my dress has somehow already come unzipped.” Someone on her team quickly joined her on-stage with the jersey in-hand, and she changed right then and there.

Langley wasn’t the only one who dealt with some challenges, thanks to the rainy weather. Wallen almost fell over on-stage, but managed to recover just in time.

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Although the football jersey definitely came in handy, it’s unlikely that Langley will be trading her go-to concert style for sportswear going forward. Later that night, she came back out to perform “I Can’t Love You Anymore” with Wallen, dressed in a black minidress.

Langley stays pretty loyal to a few staples of concert dressing — whether it’s at an arena or a festival. In late April, she spoke to Elite Daily about her festival ‘fit favorites at Stagecoach. “I’m actually wearing my favorite American Eagle Stagecoach piece right now. It’s this little jean corset top, and then I’m wearing a skort, which I’m a fan of. I am a shorts-under-the-dress girl. I always have been,” she said at the time.

“In general, I want to look cute, but I also want to be able to wear my outfit without being miserable all day. I’m all about finding a good medium between cute and functional. For me, it’s usually some denim and a cute top,” she added. “Good shoes are a necessity. The heels that I perform in would be awful festival shoes. If I was just attending, I would wear some sort of boot — combat or cowboy.”