Everything To Know About Elizabeth From The Bachelor

There’s always tons of gossip surrounding each new season of The Bachelor, and Clayton Echard’s season is no different. But what is there to know about Bachelor Nation newcomer Elizabeth Corrigan? Based on her Night 1 showing, she seems to be pretty low-drama, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll stay that way...

Although she didn’t nab that precious First Impression Rose on Night 1 of Clayton’s Bachelor season (the honor instead went to her fellow contestant, Teddi Wright), Elizabeth did start off really strong in the competition. After arriving at the mansion, Elizabeth used her one-on-one time with Clayton to bond with him over the importance of family, which is clearly a strong shared value between the two. Elizabeth showed Clayton a very old photo of her great-grandfather that she brought with her to emphasize how important she things family connection is. She even asked Clayton to hold onto the photo. (Giving your crush a family heirloom on your first date? Bold move.) This all seemed to resonate with Clayton, as he called her tenth to receive a rose on Night 1, keeping her in the mix for another week.

Here’s what else to know about Elizabeth as you watch her potential love story unfold:

Elizabeth Corrigan’s Job

According to Elizabeth’s LinkedIn profile, she works as a real estate agent in Denver, Colorado. Her current career is actually a pretty recent development, though. She began working in real estate at the start of 2021; before that, she spent a decade working as a financial professional in private banking and wealth management.

Elizabeth Corrigan’s Instagram

It’s clear Elizabeth was telling the truth about how much she values family when you look at her Instagram. Her grid is full of sweet photos of her family members, from throwback pics of precious memories to adoring photos of her grandparents.

She also loves to show off her adorable pup, Sassy, and fun pics of her nights out with close friends.

Elizabeth Corrigan’s Age

Corrigan was born on March 7, 1989, making her 32 years old and a creative Pisces.

Find out if Elizabeth ends up winning Clayton’s heart when new episodes of The Bachelor air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.