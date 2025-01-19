A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on Jan. 17, 2025. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here.

Blake Lively’s legal team issued a statement in response to Justin Baldoni’s latest filing against her, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane. According to Lively’s lawyers, the $400 million suit is a “desperate” attempt to shift blame and comes straight from the “abuser playbook.” READ MORE

TRENDING

ICYWW...

In this exclusive interview, Anna Cathcart talks playing Kitty Song-Covey, Season 2 of XO, Kitty fan theories, dream guest stars, and more. READ MORE

STREAMING

We are so back. READ MORE

One cast member is definitely not a Wildcat. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF

—How Clean Are Your Rental Clothes, Really?

—I'm Scared To Break Up With My Boyfriend. Help!

—Rabanne's 1969 Is The Bag That Transcends Time

Get all this (and more) in your inbox — subscribe to the Elite Daily newsletter.