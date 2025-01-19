Elite Daily Newsletter
Blake Lively arrives at the 13th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2024 presented by Gucci held at the Lo...

Plus, Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell's breakup announcement confused everyone, & more.

by Elite Daily Staff
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Blake Lively's Team Calls Justin Baldoni's $400 Million Suit "Desperate"

Blake Lively’s legal team issued a statement in response to Justin Baldoni’s latest filing against her, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane. According to Lively’s lawyers, the $400 million suit is a “desperate” attempt to shift blame and comes straight from the “abuser playbook.” READ MORE

No, Tim Riggins Will Not Be In The Friday Night Lights Reboot
Rachael Kirkconnell Hints At Being “Blindsided” By Matt James Breakup

Anna Cathcart Says Fans Got This 'XO, Kitty' Season 2 Theory Right

In this exclusive interview, Anna Cathcart talks playing Kitty Song-Covey, Season 2 of XO, Kitty fan theories, dream guest stars, and more. READ MORE

Joe Returns To Where It All Began In You Season 5 Teaser

We are so back. READ MORE

Zac Efron Randomly Got Roasted On The Traitors

One cast member is definitely not a Wildcat. READ MORE

How Clean Are Your Rental Clothes, Really?

I'm Scared To Break Up With My Boyfriend. Help!

Rabanne's 1969 Is The Bag That Transcends Time

