Elite Daily Newsletter: January 17, 2025
Plus, Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell's breakup announcement confused everyone, & more.
Blake Lively's Team Calls Justin Baldoni's $400 Million Suit "Desperate"
Blake Lively’s legal team issued a statement in response to Justin Baldoni’s latest filing against her, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane. According to Lively’s lawyers, the $400 million suit is a “desperate” attempt to shift blame and comes straight from the “abuser playbook.” READ MORE
TRENDING
No, Tim Riggins Will Not Be In The Friday Night Lights Reboot
Rachael Kirkconnell Hints At Being “Blindsided” By Matt James Breakup
ICYWW...
Anna Cathcart Says Fans Got This 'XO, Kitty' Season 2 Theory Right
In this exclusive interview, Anna Cathcart talks playing Kitty Song-Covey, Season 2 of XO, Kitty fan theories, dream guest stars, and more. READ MORE
STREAMING
Joe Returns To Where It All Began In You Season 5 Teaser
We are so back. READ MORE
Zac Efron Randomly Got Roasted On The Traitors
One cast member is definitely not a Wildcat. READ MORE
MORE FUN STUFF
—How Clean Are Your Rental Clothes, Really?
—I'm Scared To Break Up With My Boyfriend. Help!
—Rabanne's 1969 Is The Bag That Transcends Time
