You can’t accuse Ed Sheeran of not planning ahead. The singer has revealed that he already knows the name of the final album he’ll ever release, even if he won’t be around to put it out himself. Sheeran’s will stipulates that his posthumous album Eject will be a collection of unreleased songs from throughout his life, and it will ultimately be up to one very important person to finalize the tracklist once Sheeran dies.

Sheeran detailed his plans for this somewhat morbid project during his Sept. 10 interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. “Eject is the album in the will. It’s actually in my will,” Sheeran said, adding that his wife Cherry Seaborn will be in charge of putting the LP together. “Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it. It’s fully in there, if I were to go tomorrow.”

The singer wants this posthumous release to be his 11th album, after previously revealing the titles for the next four albums he will put out in his lifetime. Back in March, Sheeran said he plans to follow up his 2025 album Play with LPs that also reference buttons on a record deck: Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind, and Stop. While he may still release music after Stop, Sheeran stated he wants his tenth album to be his last. Well, until Eject, that is.

“You know how posthumous albums come out, but they’re sort of unplanned? I want to sort of make a planned one,” Sheeran said. “I’ll talk to Cherry throughout my life, [and be] like, ‘I really like this one.’ I don’t want to go, and someone just to jumble up stuff and put it out. I want it to be planned.”

He’s trusting his wife to put the album together with the ten best songs from throughout his career.

“My will of wishes is to make a record out of all the songs from the age of 18 on. So when I pass away, choose the ten best,” Sheeran explained. “Imagine if Paul McCartney dies and there’s early 16-year-old Beatles recordings, and then right up to the ten best of his entire career. Lots of people won’t like that of me, but there’ll be lots of my fans that would find that super-interesting.”