The ‘Gram-worthy immersive activations include a paint by numbers station.
Ed Sheeran’s sixth album, Subtract (or “—”), is finally here, with plenty of catchy summer anthems. To celebrate its May 5 release, I visited The Subtract Experience, which is a ‘Gram-worthy interactive pop-up from American Express and the “Shape of You” singer inspired by his new songs’ videos and lyrics.
From Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7, Sheerios in NYC, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, and Boston can walk through the interactive experience and shop unique Subtract merch. If you’re like me and have “Perfect” at the top of your Spotify most-played list, you’ll love that the pop-up has so many Ed easter eggs throughout and fun ways to experience the new album.
Here’s what you can’t miss: