Ed Sheeran Recreated This Iconic Love Actually Scene For The Merriest Reason

‘Tis the season for new music from Ed Sheeran! The pop singer revealed his long-awaited collaboration with Elton John is coming, and it will be here sooner than you think. Oh, and they teamed up to announce their new song, “Merry Christmas,” in the most creative way. Sheeran and John recreated a scene from an iconic holiday movie for their announcement post and nailed it.

Sheeran and John’s new song will be arriving on Dec. 3, so it’s time to put up your holiday decorations and break out the hot cocoa. Their festive tune has long been rumored, and fans weren’t sure when it would arrive. But John confirmed the happy update via Twitter on Nov. 29.

“Just under a year ago, I called @edsheeran to see if he wanted to make a Christmas single with me and now it’s nearly here!” he tweeted. “‘Merry Christmas’ will be out Fri 3 Dec with all proceeds from this year’s Christmas period going to the Ed Sheeran Suffolk Music Foundation & [the Elton John Aids Foundation].”

The best part of the tweet? The duo reenacted a well-known scene from the film Love Actually, and it was so, so festive.

In the video, Sheeran showed up at John’s door with an important message written on pieces of cardboard, much like Andrew Lincoln's character did in Love Actually.

"Hello. Last Christmas I received a call from my mate Elton John and he told me we should do a 'Christmas Song,'" the message read. "And I replied 'Yeah. Maybe in 2022.' But I actually wrote the chorus that day and here we are. Our Christmas song 'Merry Christmas' is out this Friday. Go pre-order or pre-save it now. It has sleigh bells. A lot of them…."

According to a post on Sheeran’s Instagram page, a music video is coming as well.

The collab announcement arrived one month after Sheeran spoke out about their friendship during an interview with NPO Radio 2 and revealed they talk “every single morning.” Not only are these two icons in their own right, they’re also best friends.