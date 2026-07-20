Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Reveal The Sex Of Their Baby

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin announced that they were expecting their first child together at the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14. Then, on July 14, the parents-to-be revealed the sex of their baby together — and Sprouse is officially going to be a girl dad! Plus, the shared their nickname for their daughter.

Palvin appeared alongside her husband of three years in a July 14 installment of his and Brendan Columbus’ new podcast, Wildmen. During the episode, she asked him, “Do you want to share?” Sprouse took the opportunity to update his listeners: “We are having a baby girl, which I'm very excited about.”

Although they are still going ““back and forth” on picking a name, they’ve been making do for now with a sweet nickname. “We've been calling her principessa, which I don't know why that's been our like... well, it's Italian for princess,” Sprouse continued. “But no, we are having a baby girl,” he added, “which I’m very excited about. I’m excited to be a girl dad, actually.”

"I just also unironically love a tea party,” he added. According to Palvin, she’s hoping that a daughter would “mellow” out her husband.

The Victoria’s Secret model, who revealed she underwent endometriosis surgery in August 2025, also gave an update on how she’s been faring throughout her pregnancy. So far, Palvin’s symptoms have included back pain, sleep issues, difficulty breathing, and changes in appetite.

“Sometimes I feel guilty because I'm not enjoying pregnancy as much as a lot of women out there," she explained. “I know it's a gift. It's hard to breathe. I don't know if the mic is picking it up."

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Sprouse and Palvin got married in July 2023 after five years together. They first got together in 2018, six months after he first slid into her DMs. “She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something," Sprouse told W Magazine in 2019. “I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’"

And the rest is history.