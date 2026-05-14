Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Are Expecting Baby No. 1

Major congrats are in order! Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are going to be parents. The couple announced their pregnancy at the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14. At the fest, Palvin debuted her baby bump, while she and Sprouse posed together.

The couple also shared a joint Instagram announcement, featuring more photos from Cannes and an ultrasound photo where the baby seemed to be giving the sign of the horns hand gesture, aka the universal code for “rock on.” The duo captioned the post, “🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼.”

Sprouse and Palvin have been together since 2018, six months after he first slid into the Victoria Secret model’s DMs. (She was his celebrity crush, after all.) “She followed me, so I was like, I guess I’ll give her something," Sprouse told W Magazine in 2019. “I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’"

Palvin waited a while to return that message. “I took my time,” she told W. “I knew I wasn’t in a good mind-set at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more.”

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her instincts were correct. Sprouse and Palvin tied the knot in July 2023 after five years together. They had a countryside wedding in Palvin’s home country of Hungary. “All the people we love and care for were there,” Palvin told Vogue at the time. “We all cried a little.” After their church service, they had an outdoor civil ceremony at Palvin’s parent’s property. “The weather was perfect with a little cool breeze,” she said. “It was a beautiful moment that we will never forget.”

“We were filled with excitement!” Sprouse told the outlet. “Since we were already done with the ceremony in the church, we were a little calmer for the second part. Before walking down the aisle, we were nervous, but as soon as we laid eyes on each other, we just started laughing, and this calmed our nerves. Of course we both ended up crying.”

Here’s to the happy couple and soon-to-be parents!