Alert the presses: It looks like Dylan O’Brien’s famous “slut era” is officially over. ICYMI, back in April 2022, O’Brien claimed that he was in his slut era. Although he didn’t give any details about what exactly that entailed, it probably didn’t involve a girlfriend. On Jan. 19, however, O’Brien seemed to be embracing a new season: his boyfriend era. While attending the Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter show at Paris Fashion Week, O’Brien was spotted getting cozy with NYC-based model Rachael Lange.

O’Brien, 31, and Lange, 25, haven’t commented on the speculation yet, but the video of them together seemed to speak for itself. In a TikTok posted by @Gala.Fr on Jan. 19, O’Brien and Lange appeared to be making their official debut as a couple — holding hands (!) in public.

Fans in the comments section were both happy for them and devastated by O’Brien’s potential relationship status. “HELLO?!?! SUCH AN ATTRACTIVE COUPLE,” one enthusiastic fan wrote. Another (more resigned) fan commented, “they look so good together ngl.” The happy-for-them attitude wasn’t exactly universal. “Hearts broken all over the world….including mine 😐,” a different account chimed in. “a tear just rolled down my face,” another commenter wrote.

Lange might be best known for her modeling work, but she also is the founder and designer behind Dreamers Delicates, an intimates brand.

O’Brien has made a habit of keeping his romances private ever since his breakup with long-term girlfriend Brittany Robertson. The two actors met on the set of their 2012 movie The First Time, and they dated for six years before breaking up in 2018. (And TBH, they kept their romance pretty quiet too.) Following that split, O’Brien reportedly dated Chloe Grace Moretz in 2018, though their romance was never confirmed.

There’s always a chance that O’Brien will keep this potential romance with Lange on the down-low indefinitely. Then again, an inaugural hand hold at Paris Fashion Week certainly seems like O’Brien and Lange might be taking their connection in a more public direction.