50 First Dates is the ultimate romantic comedy, and now Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler’s kids know just how iconic it is. On a Nov. 4 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore shared that she caught her and Sandler’s children watching the film together.

“My daughter and Adam's daughter were watching [50 First Dates] at my house the other night," she told guests Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, stars of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. "I was like, 'Why are you guys watching this? Don't you get enough of me and your dad?' They were just so happy. I was like, 'Oh, but this is so sweet and wonderful.'"

Barrymore has two daughters — Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10 — with her ex-husband Will Kopelman, and Sandler shares daughters Sadie, 18, and Sunny, 15, with his wife Jackie Sandler.

When Osment said it must be “comforting” to see them watch the 2004 film, Barrymore agreed. "It is!” she said. “Because your kids will — a lot of the time — reject so many things about you that when you see them embracing something, you're like, 'Oh, how fantastic!'" Sandler and Barrymore made two other romantic comedies together, The Wedding Singer in 1998 and Blended in 2014.

Darren Michaels/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Barrymore has recently opened up about some surprising BTS details of creating 50 First Dates. According to her, the Hawaii-based film was originally a “drama set in Seattle.” She said on her talk show in August, “Something that always sticks in my mind is the original ending of 50 First Kisses, as it was called at the time.”

"The original ending was her saying, 'You should go and live your life, because this is no life here,'" Barrymore added. "And he goes away as he does, and he comes back and he walks into the restaurant and just sits down and says 'Hi, I'm Henry,' and the film ends."

Spoiler alert: In the final version of the movie, Barrymore and Sandler’s characters (Lucy and Henry) end up together on a boat in Alaska, and each morning, Lucy watches a full recap of her accident, memory loss, and their relationship.