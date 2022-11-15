Swifties Think Drake Shaded Taylor For This Competitive Reason

On Nov. 14, Billboard unveiled its latest Top 10 songs on the Hot 100 on Instagram. Taylor Swift snagged the No. 1 spot with her Midnights single “Anti-Hero,” while Drake and 21 Savage sent eight tracks off their collaborative album, Her Loss, to the top of the chart. Following the news, Drake congratulated 21 Savage on their achievement on his Instagram Story and seemingly shaded Swift in the process. So, was it really a diss or are fans just reading too much into it? Let’s break it down.

Drake re-posted Billboard’s Instagram of the Top 10 songs on his Story, along with the caption, “@21savage congrats my brother 🤞🗡️.” Seems innocent enough, right? Well, his post had fans raising their eyebrows for one major reason: He covered the No. 1 spot with a series of emojis. While one could argue Drake blocked Swift’s name in order to emphasize his and 21 Savage’s achievements, the rapper left the No. 10 song — Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” — uncovered.

This comes just weeks after Swift broke a Billboard Hot 100 record previously held by Drake. On Oct. 31, the singer became the first artist to claim every spot on the Top 10 of the chart. According to Billboard, Drake almost gained the title in September 2021 when he sent nine songs off his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, to the Top 10.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

So, could Drake have shaded Swift for outranking him on the charts? Fans certainly think so. “drake being petty towards taylor because she blocked him on the charts… like bffr it was YOUR decision to release your album right after hers,” one fan said.

Another person pointed out Swift wasn’t the only person Drake has seemed to diss recently. “Why is drake so petty, particularly towards successful women, at the moment,” a fan said, referring to Drake seemingly shading Megan Thee Stallion in his Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”

Considering Drake and Swift have been friends for years, and the “Bejeweled” singer has even referenced the rapper in her music, some fans don’t understand why Drake would shade Swift. “I feel so sad for Taylor. She’s always so supportive of everyone, she doesn’t care about competition (maybe because she hasn’t any) and there’s always someone to shade her,” one fan said. “Like. I don’t understand the point, drake doesn’t have to prove anything but he’s still shady…”

Check out more tweets below.

Swift has yet to respond to Drake’s Instagram Story.