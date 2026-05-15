Drake got especially chilly on his new album Iceman, and he seemed to save his coldest jabs for his former friend A$AP Rocky and his ex Rihanna. Although Drake and Rihanna haven’t been a romantic item for a decade, his several public declarations of love for his ex have continued a love triangle narrative. Currently, Rihanna is settled down with Rocky, whom she has three children with and is rumored to have secretly married. But that hasn’t stopped Drake from taking some pointed digs at the relationship in a bunch of new lyrics.

It seems that much of Drake’s animosity towards Rocky (and his partner) stem from a perceived betrayal in recent years. The two artists were friends and collaborators in the early 2010s, but fans believe Rocky dissed Drake in his 2026 album Don’t Be Dumb. At the time, Rocky confirmed he was no longer close with Drake, alluding to a spat over Rihanna. "I just don't f*ck with him," Rocky told Apple Music. "We was once friends. I feel like it's over females. I feel like he wasn't happy and he expressed that. And I think at some certain point when everybody’s getting older and it's just like you supposed to be moving on, for you to still be picking at a female and all that, that's soft to me."

The last time Drake was romantically linked with Rihanna was in 2016, when he boldly professed his love for her on the MTV VMAs stage. “She's someone I've been in love with since I was 22 years old,” the rapper famously said while presenting Rih with an award.

A couple years after that, Rihanna said she felt “uncomfortable” by Drake’s speech, and confirmed they drifted apart after that. “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either,” Rihanna told Vogue in 2018. “It is what it is.”

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Well... they may be enemies after Rihanna hears his latest bars. On three different cuts from Iceman, Drake lays into Rocky over his relationship with his ex-girlfriend.

1. “Burning Bridges”

Drake meditates on a fractured friendship and lost love on his pointed track “Burning Bridges,” which includes a bar that seems to be about Rocky’s latest album: “You saw my brother, you was tryna fix it / Now you drop your album and you back dissin'.” The “brother” is likely Drake’s ally DJ Akademiks (who’s featured on Iceman) — Rocky did an interview with Akademiks to promote Don’t Be Dumb, which ended up including several Drake disses.

At another point, Drake raps that he’d be more brutal with his adversary, “but I still got love for your missus.” Then, in the chorus, the rapper questions just how supportive the relationship really is between his rival and their partner:

“Your baby mama ain't even post your single, damn / Where she at? Yeah, where she at? / Your baby mama ain't even post your single, yeah”

The remark seems to be a dig at Rihanna not promoting Rocky’s latest album, although the singer actually has publicly praised Don’t Be Dumb on social media and attended its release party.

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2. “Firm Friends”

Pretty much everyone in Drake’s orbit catches strays on “Firm Friends,” and of course, that includes Rocky and Rihanna. Drake literally spells out his hatred for his former friend with the acronym-filled lyric: “KYS ASAP, that's some sh*t that you could do for me.”

Later in the track, Drake seems to bring up inconsistencies in Rocky and Rihanna’s timeline: “Tell 'em why you really hate me and what year did she date me.”

3. “Ran to Atlanta”

Rocky and Rih catch one more diss in the verses of “Ran to Atlanta,” where Drake directly references fellow rappers who constantly bring him up, and mentions “sharing women” with them:

“I get mentioned a lot by a bunch of people that I wish I never met / We sharing women that I already f*cked at the height of my success”

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Although Drake’s relationship with Rihanna has seemingly been over for 10 years now, it sounds like the rapper is still using it for inspo.