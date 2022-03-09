The Latest Drag Race Mini Challenge Is Full Of Fashion Faux Pas

After nearly a decade and a half of showcasing cutting-edge fashions, the Drag Race queens certainly know how to turn a jaw-dropping look on the runway at this point. But the latest Season 14 mini challenge will probably have you wondering, “... but is it fashion?” To truly push the queens to their limits, RuPaul tasks them with creating a red carpet-ready look out of just bubble wrap in only 30 minutes. Ahead of the new episode on Friday, March 11, get wrapped up in this Drag Race Season 14, Episode 10 first-look clip.

The new episode opens with the queens processing last week’s non-elimination. Needless to say, both Jasmine Kennedie and Jorgeous are over the moon to have gotten the rare double shantay after both slaying the lip sync, but not everyone is as thrilled to have so many people still in the competition. Daya Betty in particular seems especially salty, which makes sense given her tension with both Jasmine and Jorgeous.

DeJa Skye is also not having a great time. After another week of coming close to a win but just barely losing out, DeJa breaks down in her confessional, admitting it’s been frustrating to feel like she’s doing everything right but still not getting a win.

There’s a lot of emotions in the room, but luckily, Ru has just the thing to cheer everyone up: bubble wrap. For the mini challenge, the queens get just 30 minutes to tape together a red carpet look out of colored bubble wrap. And let’s just say the results are... interesting.

Everyone does a pretty great job considering they only had half an hour. But Ru declares the winner is Bosco, who, as Lady Camden points out, seemed to draw a lot of inspiration from Season 10 winner Aquaria’s entrance look.

But the real excitement starts after the bubble wrap runway, as RuPaul reveals this week is the challenge everyone’s been waiting for: Snatch Game! Normally, fans don’t know which celebs are going to be impersonated until the Snatch Game episode airs, but this season is doing something a bit different. The promo clip for Episode 10 actually revealed everyone’s Snatch Game characters — so don’t read on if you want to go into the episode unspoiled.

There are a ton of unexpected choices in this group, like Daya Betty playing Ozzy Osbourne, DeJa Skye as Lil Jon, and Lady Camden as William Shakespeare. But the real gag of the whole panel is Angeria Paris VanMichaels coming out of total left field to play Tammie Brown, the original Drag Race quirky queen. The rest of the Snatch Game is rounded out by Jasmine as Betsy DeVos, Jorgeous as Ilana Glazer, Willow Pill as Drew Barrymore, and Bosco as Gwyneth Paltrow.

Get ready for Snatch Game to thin out the competition when Episode 10 of Drag Race Season 14 airs on Friday, March 11, at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.