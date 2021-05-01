This 'Drag Race Down Under' Song Will Be Stuck In Your Head For Weeks

RuPaul has really been spoiling Drag Race fans lately. The competition series that began with a blurry filter and a dream back in 2009 is now a global phenomenon over a decade later. In addition to the tentpole U.S. series, Drag Race has launched several international spinoff shows so fans can always get their fix. Season 13's big finale brought an end to the show's longest season yet, but fans didn't have to go a week without new Drag Race. Now, the fandom is turning its eyes to Australia and New Zealand, as they tune in to see who goes home on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Season 1 each week.

Drag Race Down Under is the latest international edition of the series, coming after two seasons of Drag Race Thailand, two seasons of Drag Race UK, a season of Canada's Drag Race, and a season of Drag Race Holland. Helmed by head judge RuPaul, her right-hand woman Michelle Visage, and Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson, the competition will crown a drag superstar from a crop of queens from Australia and New Zealand. The competitors in the debut season of Drag Race Down Under are: Anita Wigl'it, Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Elektra Shock, Etcetera Etcetera, Jojo Zaho, Karen from Finance, Kita Mean, Maxi Shield, and Scarlet Adams.

Here's all the tea on the shadiest drama and most shocking moments from the show.

Episode 1: "G’day, G’day, G’day" (May 1)

It wouldn't be a Drag Race premiere without a heaping helping of drama, and Drag Race Down Under definitely delivered. Things got pretty tense after Elektra Shock realized her boss, Kita Mean, would be competing against her... and the awkwardness only grew with Kita's business partner Anita Wigl'it walked in. Since all the New Zealand queens have such a complicated history together, it already looks like they'll be bringing the drama this season.

World of Wonder

After their entrances, RuPaul introduced the mini-challenge. The queens had to be as ridiculous as possible in an audition for a sci-fi movie, with director Taika Waititi watching via video-chat. Despite being overlooked by her competitors, Elektra took the win.

But the real challenge came shortly afterwards. The queens had to serve two looks on the runway: one nude illusion look, and one look that represents their hometown. The first big win went to one of the queens with a major reputation coming in: Karen from Finance. Thanks to a memorable shoutout from Drag Race faves Trixie Mattel and Katya on an episode of their web show "UNHhhh," Karen is already a well-known name among fans, and now she's a definite frontrunner in the competition as well.

But sadly, one queen had to go home, and after Elektra slayed her lip-sync performance to "Tragedy" by the Bee Gees, Ru told Jojo Zaho to sashay away. It was a particularly disappointing elimination since Jojo had just served a powerful look on the runway about aboriginal land in Australia, but although the message was strong, the small details were a bit messy.

World of Wonder

Although she was the first queen to sashay away, Jojo definitely made an impact on Drag Race Down Under, departing with a message encouraging indigenous drag queens to fully celebrate their culture.

Episode 2: "Snatch Game" (May 8)

As every Drag Race fan knows, Snatch Game is one of the most important challenges every season. Usually, the celebrity impersonation game comes midway through the competition, so it was a shock when Ru announced the challenge in Episode 2. And unfortunately, the Down Under queens didn't make a great impression.

Sadly, most of the queens bombed on Snatch Game: Art Simone's crass take on Bindi Irwin couldn't land many jokes, Scarlet Adams' Jennifer Coolidge was just recycled movie quotes, and Coco Jumbo's Lizzo was a perfect look without any substance. Probably the most egregious fail, though, was Karen from Finance's Dolly Parton impression. As Karen pointed out, it's a surprise nobody has chosen Dolly for Snatch Game before (Trixie Mattel impersonated Dolly in All Stars 3 for a lip-sync challenge, but not Snatch Game) — but her one-note impression of the country music legend is proof of why choosing an LGBTQ+ icon can seriously backfire.

The only real standout in Snatch Game was Anita Wigl'it, who didn't hold back from skewering the royal family with her quippy Queen Elizabeth II character.

World of Wonder

On the runway, it was no surprise when Ru declared Anita the winner, but it was a bit jarring when Ru voiced her disappointment in the Snatch Game. "It was a very interesting Snatch Game. Let's put it that way," Ru said, before placing six queens in the bottom for the week. Only Etcetera Etcetera and Kita Mean were safe with Anita, even though it kind of felt like Kita could have been in the bottom as well for her fumbled Dr. Seuss.

The real shocker came at the end of the episode, though, when Ru eliminated Art Simone after her lip sync against Coco Jumbo. The whole cast was clearly surprised by Art's early elimination, as was pretty much every viewer, considering she is one of the most well-known queens on the season with a hugely popular Instagram presence and her own World of Wonder-produced series.

But before she left, Art gave fans what is already the first major meme-able moment from Down Under. When a producer tried to reassure the emotional queen after her elimination by reminding her that at least she made it on Drag Race, Art seethed back, "That means nothing."

World of Wonder

Art may have left earlier than fans expected, but she definitely left her mark on the Drag Race franchise.

Episode 3: "Queens Down Under" (May 15)

Every season of Drag Race delivers a new earworm-y song filled with quippy verses that can oftentimes become a huge highlight. The Down Under song, with the uninspired title "Queens Down Under," may not be the breakout hit of "UK Hun?," but the new girl group track still holds its own as a ditty you won't be able to stop humming for weeks on end.

While most of the queens excelled as pop stars, both Coco Jumbo and Maxi Shield clearly struggled to deliver listenable verses. The most fun bit of drama came when the queens returned to the Werk Room, though, and Etcetera Etcetera found a mysterious note on Coco's station. It ominously read "Watch out," and when nobody owned up to writing it, the queens descended into conspiracy theories. Etcetera tossed out the idea that Coco could've written it herself to garner sympathy, and Kita Mean jokingly admitted to writing it before admitting she didn't. In the end, the most likely solution is probably the most obvious one: Art Simone left the note for Coco after her elimination.

World of Wonder

As it turned out, the note was a bit of foreshadowing, as Coco wound up in the bottom two for an unimpressive verse and a lackluster "bogan prom" runway. Surprisingly, she wound up in the bottom with Elektra Shock, who honestly seemed like she was going to be in the top or possibly even win this week. Elektra was easily the breakout dancer in the challenge, turning out way more stunts and tricks than anyone else, but the judges saw that as a bad thing, claiming she stole attention as was "too Beyoncé." Apparently, you shouldn't try to be Beyoncé in a girl group challenge? Hmm, OK.

In the lip sync, Elektra laid her claim on the lip sync assassin title for the season by pulling out even more splits, high kicks, and dips than before. This time, the Beyoncé-ness paid off, and Coco was told to sashay away. Coco came into the competition with one of the fiercest mugs of anyone in the cast, so it's a shame to see her go home so early, but as she jokingly said in her exit interview, she "still beat Art Simone."

RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under continues Saturdays on WOW Presents Plus in the U.S.