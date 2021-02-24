2021 may have only just begun, but it's already given us what is sure to be the most infectious bop of the year. The second season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK gifted fans with the undeniable earworm that is "UK Hun?," and ever since the nonsensical, upbeat track dropped, everyone all over the world has had the same words stuck in their heads: "Bing, bang, bong / Sing, sang, song / Ding, dang, dong." The lyrics to "UK Hun?" from Drag Race UK may not make a ton of sense, but who cares about that when the chorus is that catchy? Now that it's a viral smash, the song has been climbing the charts, and there's even buzz it could be entered into Eurovision.

"UK Hun?" made its big debut in the fifth episode of Drag Race UK Season 2, airing on Feb. 11. Centered on the RuRuvision Song Contest, a parody of Eurovision, the eight queens competing for the crown were separated into two teams: Lawrence Chaney, A'Whora, Tayce, and Bimini Bon-Boulash dubbed their girl group The United Kingdolls, while Joe Black, Tia Kofi, Ellie Diamond, and Sister Sister formed Bananadrama. While both groups performed their own versions of "UK Hun?" with self-written verses, it was immediately clear that the United Kingdolls completely owned the challenge, and their ultra-catchy version of "UK Hun?" became an internet-wide obsession.

Thanks to their inventive verses and unique accents representing four distinct UK dialects (Scottish, typical London, Welsh, and Cockney), Lawrence, A'Whora, Tayce, and Bimini added so much fun and fierceness between each inexplicably infectious chorus. The songwriters behind the track, Leland and Freddy Scott (who also penned Season 1's breakout hit "Break Up (Bye Bye)" as well as several Rusicals for the US show), even admitted they're hopeful the song will make it to the actual Eurovision given its success.

Although the lyrics to the chorus may just be a string of made-up words, the United Kingdolls injected each verse with a tons of personality. Lawrence reps his homeland of Scotland throughout his verse, while A'Whora doubles down on her brand as the fashionista, and Tayce uses her verse to reference some of her memorable moments from the competition so far. But it's Bimini's verse that's the standout for a lot of fans. After sharing a touching conversation with Ginny Lemon about identifying as non-binary early on in the show, Bimini's verse is a call to defy the gender binary and take pride in your personal form of expression.

World of Wonder, the production company behind all Drag Race franchises, uploaded an official lyric video to help fans of "UK Hun?" to sing along. Check out the video, as well as the full lyrics to "UK Hun?" written out below.

[Chorus: United Kingdolls]

Bing, bang, bong

Sing, sang, song

Ding, dang, dong

UK, hun?

[Verse 1: Lawrence Chaney]

Dancing to a highland jig

Lawrence Chaney's up in this gig

From Helensburgh to Edinburgh

Everywhere I go I'm snatching wigs

I made my name in Glasgow city

Can't sing or dance, but I'm so witty

Me and my dolls are on a mission

Gonna take this crown for RuRuvision

[Verse 2: A'Whora]

I'm the fashion queen, A'Whora

I'll send you tens through the door-a

When he's asking for-a more-a

Tell him this (Huh!) ain't a store

You read books and I'm on the cover

Superstar queen just like no other

Turning out looks, fashionista lover

Just like Ru, you can call me mother

[Pre-Chorus: United Kingdolls]

It's something you say

And it's going around

And around and around and around, yeah

But what does it do?

I don't have a clue

Sing it loud, sing it loud, sing it loud, yeah

[Chorus: United Kingdolls]

Bing, bang, bong

Sing, sang, song

Ding, dang, dong

UK, hun?

Bing, bang, bong

Sing, sang, song

Ding, dang, dong

UK, hun?

[Verse 3: Tayce]

Who me, like this in front of all these people?

Strut so bad it must be illegal (Hey)

T-A-Y-C-E (What?)

Inches to the floor, I ain't talking 'bout my weave (Thank God!)

Rata-tat-rat, I'ma clap back

You know I need a badge, so play that track (Ow!)

All you fruits should be scared of me

Like the one I sent home doing "Memory"

[Pre-Chorus: United Kingdolls]

It's something you say

And it's going around

And around and around and around, yeah

But what does it do?

I don't have a clue

Sing it loud, sing it loud, sing it loud, yeah

[Chorus: United Kingdolls]

Bing, bang, bong

Sing, sang, song

Ding, dang, dong

UK, hun?

Bing, bang, bong

Sing, sang, song

Ding, dang, dong

UK, hun?

[Verse 4: Bimini Bon-Boulash]

Release the beast, Bimini!

Get a pillow for these girls 'cause they sleep on me

Gender-bender, cis-tem offender

I like it rough but my lentils tender

Don't be scared to embrace the femme

Whether you're he, she, or them

Limp wrist, hair flick, crème de la crème

Love yourself, say that again

[Bridge: Lawrence Chaney, A’Whora, Tayce, Bimini Bon-Boulash]

Clap for the bing, bang, bong

Clap for the sing, sang, song

Clap for the ding, dang dong

Clap for the UK, hun! (Woo!)

[Chorus: United Kingdolls]

Bing, bang, bong

Sing, sang, song (Sing my song)

Ding, dang, dong

UK, hun?

Bing, bang, bong

Sing, sang, song

Ding, dang, dong (Woo!)

UK, hun?

Bing, bang, bong (Put your hands up, put your hands up)

Sing, sang, song (Put your hands up, let's go!)

Ding, dang, dong (Hey!)

UK, hun?

Bing, bang, bong

Sing, sang, song

Ding, dang, dong (Get your hands in the air!)

UK, hun? (Microphone drop)

[Outro: United Kingdolls]

Bing, bang, bong

Someone do a death drop or something!